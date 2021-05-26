Tribune editorial: Park District must adjust rec proposal

The results of a survey conducted for the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District on the failed vote for a recreation complex were no surprise. The concerns revealed in the survey were the same ones voiced before last June’s vote.
The cost of the project, estimated at $114.5 million, the proposed half-cent sales tax increase, the lack of a definite site for the complex and the park board’s plan to cover some operating costs through its budget were cited as issues in the survey.
The park board faces a big challenge if it wants to try for another vote. Board members told the Tribune editorial board before the vote that they had requests for more facilities in the original proposal. If they are going to reduce the cost they may be forced to scale back what’s offered.
Another option is to raise more money through donations. Under the rejected proposal, donations were expected to cover about 10% of the cost. However, if the board reduces the proposed sales tax increase from a half-cent to a quarter-cent -- which some survey respondents indicated was more acceptable -- more money will need to be raised.
The park board last year said it was considering three sites for the complex. Board members need to decide on a location before seeking another vote. Members of the public want to know how convenient the complex will be to them. There’s also interest in what kind of financial arrangement will be involved in acquiring the site.
There’s also reluctance on the part of the public in approving a sales tax increase, especially with the possibility of other entities seeking a sales tax hike. Only 37% of those who voted in June -- about 17,000 -- favored the complex. That indicates the board has an uphill battle in persuading voters to approve the complex.
The board needs to explain how it plans to cover the expenses of the complex. Under the original proposal the complex was expected to bring in $2.6 million in revenue annually with annual expenses of $3.1 million. The board said it planned to cover the leftover costs from its budget, but didn’t sufficiently explain how the budget could handle it.
One of the reasons the board went big with its original proposal was to win support from the diverse athletic interests in the community. Unfortunately, if you create a “Christmas tree” project with something for everyone, the costs go up.
The board is faced with going smaller or finding other sources of financial support. The board plans a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 2 in the Tom Baker Room of the City/County Building to discuss the survey results and gather feedback from the public. That’s a good next step.
It didn’t help the board that the vote was held in the midst of a pandemic. The economic outlook for the community and the state was shaky at best. How optimistic voters are as we emerge from pandemic remains to be seen.
Park Board President Julie Jeske was upbeat after last week’s board meeting and the survey results.
“It’s given us good direction on what we need to do differently or what we need to do to encourage more people to vote yes,” she said.
Board members need to be open-minded. If moving forward is feasible, fine, but if they are facing another defeat they should wait.