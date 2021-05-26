Tribune editorial: Park District must adjust rec proposal

The results of a survey conducted for the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District on the failed vote for a recreation complex were no surprise. The concerns revealed in the survey were the same ones voiced before last June’s vote.

The cost of the project, estimated at $114.5 million, the proposed half-cent sales tax increase, the lack of a definite site for the complex and the park board’s plan to cover some operating costs through its budget were cited as issues in the survey.

The park board faces a big challenge if it wants to try for another vote. Board members told the Tribune editorial board before the vote that they had requests for more facilities in the original proposal. If they are going to reduce the cost they may be forced to scale back what’s offered.

Another option is to raise more money through donations. Under the rejected proposal, donations were expected to cover about 10% of the cost. However, if the board reduces the proposed sales tax increase from a half-cent to a quarter-cent -- which some survey respondents indicated was more acceptable -- more money will need to be raised.