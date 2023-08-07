This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The Bismarck City Commission did the right thing when it agreed to help Bis-Man Transit cover a shortage in funding for its after-hours paratransit service this year and next. The investment of nearly half a million dollars will help ensure that after-hours service is available for those who need it -- typically seniors and people with disabilities. It's the only transportation option for many who use the service. And Bis-Man Transit Executive Director Deidre Hughes says it likely would be the first service to go if cuts needed to be made, since regular paratransit service is required under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. AARP State Volunteer President Nancy Guy says loss of the after-hours service would increase isolation for many. It's likely that Transit will also ask the Mandan City Commission for money. Hopefully that board also will step up to help.

Down

Stormy weather is always a part of North Dakota summers. But when severe storms hit the state, they still stand out. Hazen Bay and Beulah Bay on Lake Sakakawea both got pummeled last week. Hurricane-force winds flipped campers and boats, uprooted trees that had stood more than a century, and damaged homes and other structures. Hazen Bay resident Jessica Peterson says her husband, Josh, got caught out in the storm, and he said it was the worst he has been through. The storm system that crossed the state also brought large hail that wiped out some crops. There also was heavy rain. But drought continues to expand in the state as summer wears on, and now large portions of northern North Dakota are rated in severe drought.

Up

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation has started work on a hotel, a rodeo arena complex and a cabin resort to accompany the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. The library is under construction and set to open three years from now. It's expected to draw thousands of additional visitors to Medora, and officials in the western Badlands tourist town want to provide even more attractions for them with the Western Heritage project. The town already has the Medora Musical and the Bully Pulpit Golf Course. With the new facilities it will be even more of a crown jewel for North Dakota tourism.

Down

Pronghorn in western North Dakota rebounded in the past decade following a string of harsh winters in the late 2000s that decimated herds. But last year's rough winter resulted in a big setback. The state Game and Fish Department says an annual summer survey shows the pronghorn population is down 40% from last year. And that means a big reduction in hunting licenses -- down 79% from 2022 to about 420 for this year's fall hunt. Pronghorn hunting is extremely popular. Nearly 16,500 people applied last year -- about eight applications for every available license. There will be even more competition for the scarce licenses this year.