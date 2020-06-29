Tribune editorial: Pandemic won't stop Capitol holiday tradition

Up

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health tested 662 people last week for COVID-19 during three drive-up testing events. Thirteen people had tested positive with one test still pending on Friday. The events were well-organized, and participants received results quickly. The turnout exceeded expectations, and the department plans to hold additional events in Bismarck this week. Organizers have added an online registration option to expedite the process.

Down

The price of Mandan’s raw water intake project keeps rising, with the cost of the project now estimated to be $36.6 million. It was estimated to cost $30 million in April and initially projected in early 2019 to cost $20.8 million. The project involves building a new water intake facility on the Missouri River. The existing facility, which is 63 years old, is prone to sand settling in front of the intake pipes. The new facility would be in a deeper, more stable part of the river. An engineering consultant says the price has increased due to shifting market factors and the challenging nature of the project.

Up

Both of North Dakota’s U.S. senators paid tribute last week to Sister Thomas Welder in Washington. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer gave floor speeches that highlighted her legacy and formally entered her obituary into the Congressional Record with unanimous consent of the Senate. The recognition was well-deserved for a woman who touched so many lives. Welder, 80, died last Monday at her monastery home south of Bismarck. Tributes will continue today during a funeral that is open to family and close friends.

