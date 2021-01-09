Tribune editorial: Pandemic toll tears at fabric of our society

Faye Krumwiede, 70, retired from banking, but not from life. She helped a farmer with his bookkeeping, and loved cooking, gardening and being a grandmother.

They were all people of deep faith.

The Tribune has written about other victims of COVID-19 including Jesse Taken Alive, 65, a leader on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. He served as tribal chairman and was active in keeping the Lakota language alive. His wife, Cheryl, also died of COVID-19.

Dave Andahl, 55, was chosen to run for a District 8 House seat. He died before the November election, but his name was on the ballot and he was elected. His death sparked a battle on how he should be replaced.

Most of these victims of the pandemic were older, but they weren’t done with life. Dave Krumwiede testified to his wife Faye’s zest for life.

“I’m always thinking about what she wanted to do in the future," he said. "The plans we had and won’t get to do.”

The pandemic has shattered many dreams and threatens to ruin many more. The deaths so far have left a big void in our society. We need to do everything we can to bring the pandemic under control.