Tribune editorial: Pandemic prompts more state park use

Up

The coronavirus pandemic prompted more people to take advantage of North Dakota state parks, with visitation and camping hitting records this past season. Annual park pass sales increased 18% over 2019. Overnight camping saw especially high increases in September and October, up 173% and 339%, respectively, over 2019. Weather also likely played a role. Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park south of Mandan is among the parks that saw a boost in visitation. Now state park officials plan to do public surveys to see how they can continue the high usage in 2021.

Down

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem correctly characterized the court fight over the District 8 House seat as “a waste of taxpayer dollars and time.” The dispute stems from the election of David Andahl, who died Oct. 5 of COVID-19 but won 36% of the vote in the general election. Gov. Doug Burgum lost his attempt to appoint a member to the House after the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled he had not established a legal right to make the appointment. Justices agreed with the opinion Stenehjem issued on Oct. 13 that said District 8 Republican leaders should make the appointment. Most voters cast their ballots with the understanding that the district leaders would fill the seat. Burgum’s lawsuit was unnecessary. The legal bills had not yet been finalized when the Tribune inquired last week.