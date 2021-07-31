Tribune editorial: Pandemic not over, it’s time to fight back

The world is discovering that pandemics aren’t easy to tame. COVID-19 has been making a comeback spurred by the latest variant, delta. It needs to be taken seriously.

Despite the Trump administration’s extraordinary efforts to quickly develop safe vaccines, a large segment of the American public has been giving vaccinations the cold shoulder. Yes, a minuscule risk exists that someone could have a reaction to the vaccine. There’s a far greater risk someone could get very ill or die from the coronavirus.

In North Dakota about 49% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated while fewer than 19% of eligible adolescents, 12 to 18, have received the vaccines. Medical experts say about 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to provide what’s called herd immunity.

North Dakota, along with most of the rest of the country, has seen the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase in the last couple of weeks. Most of the cases are in people who haven’t been vaccinated.