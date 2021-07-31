Tribune editorial: Pandemic not over, it’s time to fight back

The world is discovering that pandemics aren’t easy to tame. COVID-19 has been making a comeback spurred by the latest variant, delta. It needs to be taken seriously.
Despite the Trump administration’s extraordinary efforts to quickly develop safe vaccines, a large segment of the American public has been giving vaccinations the cold shoulder. Yes, a minuscule risk exists that someone could have a reaction to the vaccine. There’s a far greater risk someone could get very ill or die from the coronavirus.
In North Dakota about 49% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated while fewer than 19% of eligible adolescents, 12 to 18, have received the vaccines. Medical experts say about 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to provide what’s called herd immunity.
North Dakota, along with most of the rest of the country, has seen the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase in the last couple of weeks. Most of the cases are in people who haven’t been vaccinated.
We know how to beat the pandemic. It’s through vaccinations and following the safety protocols of wearing masks, observing social distancing and using hand sanitizers. Unfortunately, a weary nation was eager to shed the protocols. The initial enthusiasm for the vaccines has been overshadowed by skepticism, and suspicion of government and medical professionals.
The message needs to be clear that the pandemic isn’t going away until vaccinations increase and safety protocols are followed where necessary.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the agencies held in scorn by many, recommended this week that people wear masks inside in areas with substantial or high risk of COVID-19. In North Dakota there were 17 counties in those categories as of Friday afternoon: Burleigh, Dunn, Golden Valley, Kidder, Logan, McHenry, McKenzie, McLean, Morton, Mountrail, Oliver, Pierce, Renville, Sheridan, Stark, Ward and Wells.
This is a recommendation -- there are no requirements other than businesses and medical facilities that ask people to mask up. Gov. Doug Burgum said he has no plans to recommend state employees wear masks. He said the decision is up to local entities. The Legislature has limited Burgum’s ability to use emergency powers during the pandemic.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch encourages residents to follow the CDC’s recommendations. She also promotes vaccinations as a way to stop the pandemic. It’s to Moch’s credit that she’s still fighting for the public’s health and safety after enduring threats earlier in the pandemic.
Sanford Health has announced it’s requiring all employees, with some exceptions, to get vaccinated. Other agencies and businesses across the country are requiring mandatory vaccinations. Legal experts believe it will survive likely court challenges.
The CDC has been criticized for sending mixed messages and changing tactics. The pandemic, however, has been new territory for everyone including medical science. It’s been necessary to be flexible to fight the pandemic.
The Tribune editorial board believes North Dakotans should take the CDC's guidance seriously. Wearing masks can be a hassle, but they have been proven effective. We strongly urge people to get vaccinated. It’s still possible to get COVID-19 after receiving the shots, but the cases are not as brutal.
Elected leaders, school officials and businesses need to review their approach to COVID-19. Requiring masks and social distancing should be considered.
The pandemic isn’t over and won’t be over until everyone acts in the appropriate manner.