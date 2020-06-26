Tribune editorial: Pandemic no excuse to ignore voters

The Mandan City Commission should look for ways to help businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic without undermining the will of the voters.
Commissioners are considering a waiver to an ordinance that requires businesses receiving public funds to install an electric door. The ordinance was an initiated measure approved by Mandan voters in 2008 that aimed to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.
City commissioners received a request earlier this month to waive the electric door requirement for businesses that receive less than $5,000 in public funds. Ellen Huber, city business development manager, said it costs $2,000 or more to install an electric door, a cost that has discouraged some business owners from applying for grants.
The Mandan Growth Fund Committee is exploring a micro-grant program to help businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic. Huber told city commissioners the funds could help businesses be more resilient during the crisis. Examples of projects that could be funded include expanding an outdoor seating area, increasing the online presence of a business or developing a digital app to help businesses deliver products and services, Huber said.
It’s good to see the Mandan Growth Fund Committee and commissioners looking for ways to help businesses. It will require creativity and innovation for businesses to survive the pandemic. But leaders should find a way to help businesses without disregarding the ordinance approved by voters. The need for accessible entrances does not go away during a pandemic.
In addition to local efforts, there are North Dakota Commerce Department funds available through the Smart Restart Resiliency Grant program. Perhaps a combination of grant programs would help Mandan businesses cope with the pandemic while also improving their accessibility.
The commission approved the first reading of the ordinance this month and will discuss it again on July 7.
If the ordinance as written is no longer serving the community, then commissioners should consider putting the issue back to voters.
At the very least, the commission should do outreach to get more public input. Susan Beehler, a co-organizer of the measure, was the only member of the public to speak on the issue at the commission’s June 15 meeting. She called the waiver a “disservice to voters” and raised concern about a lack of public input.
The meeting room was open to the public and the public can participate via technology. But many community members may not have been aware of the discussion or they may not be comfortable attending in person or using the technology. For the commission to waive a requirement approved by voters, they need to go out of their way to seek more public input.
