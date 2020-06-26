Tribune editorial: Pandemic no excuse to ignore voters

In addition to local efforts, there are North Dakota Commerce Department funds available through the Smart Restart Resiliency Grant program. Perhaps a combination of grant programs would help Mandan businesses cope with the pandemic while also improving their accessibility.

The commission approved the first reading of the ordinance this month and will discuss it again on July 7.

If the ordinance as written is no longer serving the community, then commissioners should consider putting the issue back to voters.

At the very least, the commission should do outreach to get more public input. Susan Beehler, a co-organizer of the measure, was the only member of the public to speak on the issue at the commission’s June 15 meeting. She called the waiver a “disservice to voters” and raised concern about a lack of public input.

The meeting room was open to the public and the public can participate via technology. But many community members may not have been aware of the discussion or they may not be comfortable attending in person or using the technology. For the commission to waive a requirement approved by voters, they need to go out of their way to seek more public input.

