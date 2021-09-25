Tribune editorial: Pandemic can hurt people in many ways

There are casualties in the pandemic other than those who died or got sick from COVID-19. Call it collateral damage.

The coronavirus has managed to further divide a nation that has been splintering for some time. Efforts to contain and stop the pandemic has split Americans, resulting in ugly, angry confrontations.

North Dakota hasn’t been spared, though the state hasn’t seen the violence that’s occurred in other states. There have been threats against officials trying to curb the pandemic, and harsh rhetoric on both sides.

The debate over whether masks should be required in Bismarck’s public schools prompted a meeting this week of the Bismarck Board of Health, which is composed of city commissioners. The board was responding to a letter from a group called BPS Parent and Community Coalition for COVID-19 Safety in School. The group asked the board to implement a mask mandate in schools and on school buses.

The board decided on Wednesday it didn’t have the authority to require masks and scolded the Bismarck School Board for implying it couldn’t take action. The health board’s decision pleased People United for Responsible Education, a group which believes parents and guardians should decide what children should do.