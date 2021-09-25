Tribune editorial: Pandemic can hurt people in many ways

There are casualties in the pandemic other than those who died or got sick from COVID-19. Call it collateral damage.
The coronavirus has managed to further divide a nation that has been splintering for some time. Efforts to contain and stop the pandemic has split Americans, resulting in ugly, angry confrontations.
North Dakota hasn’t been spared, though the state hasn’t seen the violence that’s occurred in other states. There have been threats against officials trying to curb the pandemic, and harsh rhetoric on both sides.
The debate over whether masks should be required in Bismarck’s public schools prompted a meeting this week of the Bismarck Board of Health, which is composed of city commissioners. The board was responding to a letter from a group called BPS Parent and Community Coalition for COVID-19 Safety in School. The group asked the board to implement a mask mandate in schools and on school buses.
The board decided on Wednesday it didn’t have the authority to require masks and scolded the Bismarck School Board for implying it couldn’t take action. The health board’s decision pleased People United for Responsible Education, a group which believes parents and guardians should decide what children should do.
The Tribune editorial board agrees that the school board hasn’t been acknowledging its responsibility. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics urged schools to adopt mitigation policies, the school board decided to return to normal routines.
Unfortunately, the situation isn’t normal, with Burleigh County a hotbed of COVID-19 in North Dakota.
Still, the public needs to appreciate the pressure that school boards are under.
Alexis Baxley, executive director of the North Dakota School Boards Association, told Prairie Public that a number of school board members across the state don’t plan to seek reelection because of the controversies surrounding the pandemic. Call it burnout or just being fed up with the bickering over COVID-19.
Districts face losing good school board members because some in the public can no longer be civil.
The division created by the pandemic has seeped into the private sector. The Western North Dakota Honor Flight scheduled for this year has been postponed until next spring. The flights take military veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials and to be honored.
The flight has been postponed because the national group behind the flights require participants to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test within 72 hours prior to departure.
North Dakota flight officials said that’s in conflict with a limited legislative ban on “vaccine passports.” The Tribune doubts there would be any action against aging veterans or the sponsors if the flight went forward.
Some of the older veterans with a short window of opportunity might not be able to go next spring. Their chance for a trip that’s thrilled many veterans will be lost.
The nation has strayed from following the scientific and medical advice on how to combat the pandemic. It’s been made a political issue, which isn’t the way to stop a health crisis. Until we can reach agreement on combating the pandemic, there will be more collateral damage.
Under that scenario we all lose.