Tribune editorial: Overdose deaths warrant greater penalty for dealer

Up

The North Dakota Legislature is considering a bill that would increase the sentence for drug traffickers if a death results from the sale of the drugs, The Associated Press reported last week. House Bill 1287 would increase the penalty to up to 20 years in prison, up from the current penalty of up to five years in prison, according to sponsor Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo. Bismarck had 10 overdose deaths in 2020, and has had four so far in 2021, Police Chief Dave Draovitch told lawmakers last week. The House gave strong support to the bill and it’s now being considered by the Senate. Lawmakers should support this effort to hold drug traffickers accountable for the serious consequences of their actions.