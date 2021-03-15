Tribune editorial: Overdose deaths warrant greater penalty for dealer

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
The North Dakota Legislature is considering a bill that would increase the sentence for drug traffickers if a death results from the sale of the drugs, The Associated Press reported last week. House Bill 1287 would increase the penalty to up to 20 years in prison, up from the current penalty of up to five years in prison, according to sponsor Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo. Bismarck had 10 overdose deaths in 2020, and has had four so far in 2021, Police Chief Dave Draovitch told lawmakers last week. The House gave strong support to the bill and it’s now being considered by the Senate. Lawmakers should support this effort to hold drug traffickers accountable for the serious consequences of their actions.
Down
The North Dakota Senate last week rejected a bill to study the feasibility of a state-administered paid family medical leave program. House Bill 1441 as amended called for an optional study in the 2021-22 interim. The study failed 22-25 in the Senate after getting strong support in the House with a 75-18 vote. It’s unfortunate the study won’t advance. Better understanding of issues related to paid family leave could have helped the state address workforce development.
Up
Coronavirus pandemic restrictions on long-term care facilities were lifted last week, with Gov. Doug Burgum announcing that assisted living and basic care facilities are now able to make their own decisions about visitation and testing. The announcement came as 85% of long-term care residents in the state and about half of staff are fully vaccinated. Family members of long-term care residents shared emotional stories during a rally on Friday about the impact of visitation restrictions. Easing restrictions will make a significant difference in the lives of residents and their families.
Down
About 25 cattle died last week after they walked onto the frozen Missouri River and fell through the ice. The cattle belonged to Oliver County rancher Clark Price, according to the North Dakota Stockmen's Association. The cattle were first seen in the river on March 3. They floated downstream as ice melted and were visible in the Bismarck-Mandan area last week. Law enforcement, the Stockmen’s and the state departments of Emergency Services, Environmental Quality and Agriculture responded.
Up
Expelled lawmaker Luke Simons made the right decision last week when he announced he would not issue a court challenge over his removal from the state House. Filing a lawsuit would have only delayed the inevitable and prevented the people of District 36 from having representation. Dori Hauck of rural Richardton is expected to be sworn in on Monday afternoon after district leaders appointed her to fill the position.