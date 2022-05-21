Tribune editorial: OSHA message on violations must be strong

Oil field-related work can be dangerous even with safety rules in place. When companies ignore or violate safety standards, they need to be held accountable. In grievous cases the penalties need to be severe.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined Texas-based KLX Energy Services $454,000 after an explosion at a McKenzie County drilling site on Nov. 4, 2021, left a worker permanently disabled and injured two others.

OSHA also fined Colorado-based Brigade Energy Services more than $14,000 for exposing workers to hazards while explosives were handled. The worker who became disabled was employed by KLX, while the other two worked for Brigade.

The fines may appear stiff, especially the one against KLX, but it’s difficult to put a price tag on the health of workers. OSHA cited KLX for 11 violations, which highlighted the seriousness of the incident.

OSHA said the company failed to equip vehicles transporting explosives with fire extinguishers near the driver’s seat, failed to ensure safe disposal or reuse of containers and packing materials for wrapping explosives, and failed to ensure vehicles were always attended. The vehicles also lacked labels indicating the presence of explosive materials, according to OSHA.

In short, KLX’s violations also put the public at risk during the transportation of explosives. The company didn't respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Brigade was fined for exposing workers to hazards while explosives were being handled. Brigade told the Tribune it’s working with OSHA to finalize the investigation and wouldn’t comment further.

Companies need to, and usually do, have procedures in place to guarantee safety rules are followed. It’s uncertain why safety steps weren’t followed in this incident.

Workers, for their own safety, must follow the rules. But the final responsibility falls with the company. It needs to train workers, enforce the rules and make sure employees follow them. Obviously, OSHA believes KLX shirked its duties.

“These individuals suffered serious injuries simply for doing their jobs,” said Scott Overton, OSHA area director in Bismarck. The company’s “willful failure to follow federal standards is unacceptable and a violation of their employees’ rights to a safe workplace,” he added.

It’s unclear if any steps besides the fines are being taken by OSHA. The companies still have time to contest the findings.

The Tribune editorial board believes the fines should be stiffer. OSHA must send a strong message that safety violations won’t be tolerated in the oil patch. Workers and the public must be reassured that they are being protected.

