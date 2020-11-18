Tribune editorial: Order needs to be obeyed and enforced

The executive order won’t be successful unless people obey it. We know some people will ignore it and that’s unacceptable. Law enforcement in general has said it will focus on educating people about the executive order. In his order, Burgum said charges should be filed in only the most egregious cases.

That’s fine. We don’t want to be China, where there were scenes of police dragging away people who weren’t wearing masks. At the same time, we don’t want law officers looking the other way. They need to explain the executive order to offenders and ask them to comply. If a business calls for help it should be provided. There will be uncomfortable situations for law enforcement.

The North Dakota Sheriffs & Deputies Association and the North Dakota Chiefs of Police Association in a letter to Burgum last week suggested an infraction penalty for a violation of any mask mandate. The letter argued this allows officers to safely cite someone who would than have to appear in court. An infraction carries a fine up to $1,000.

The executive order needs the teeth. It also needs the help of businesses in making sure staff and customers wear masks. Customers who don’t wear masks should be offered one, and if they refuse they should be asked to leave. The executive order shouldn’t be considered optional; it’s not.