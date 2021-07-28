Tribune editorial: Oral history of Bismarck a worthy project

Snyder and Walt Bailey, executive director of the society, stressed to the Tribune editorial board that the project doesn’t have to stop at 50. The society needs the help of the public to complete the project, starting with determining who to interview. They hope to complete the project in 18 months.

Oral histories have been done before by Bismarck, the state and by different groups. The North Dakota Newspaper Association has an ongoing oral history project where members are interviewed. The history revealed in the interviews is as good as the memories of those interviewed, which tends to be very good.

Fifty years is a long time between oral histories for Bismarck. In that timespan there have been dramatic changes in education, the arts, air travel, the size of the city and the diversity of the population. Bismarck is much more reflective of the rest of the nation than it was in 1972.

The city was originally named Edwinton when it was founded in 1872. It was named for Edwin L. Johnson, who was a supporter of a transcontinental railway. The name didn’t last long as the city was renamed Bismarck in 1873 in honor of German Chancellor Otto Von Bismarck. It was done in hopes of getting German investment in the railway.