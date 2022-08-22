Tribune editorial: Opioid approach could help turn lives around

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A Bismarck program is taking a new approach to fighting the opioid epidemic. The effort funded with $900,000 in federal grant money places staff from the Heartview Foundation nonprofit alcohol and drug treatment center in hospital emergency rooms. The goal is to bridge the gap between emergency services for overdose victims and treatment for opioid addiction. Heartview is partnering with police, Ministry on the Margins and the two hospitals in the city. Bismarck police officers as of late July had responded to 83 overdoses, 14 of which resulted in death. That's a worrisome trend, and we hope the new program succeeds at turning lives around.

Down

A stormy April wiped away drought that had lingered in North Dakota for more than a year. But now it's creeping back. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that abnormal dryness has begun to spread across the state again, due to recent hot weather and lack of rain. Crops remain in relatively good shape as harvest gets underway, but soil moisture continues to degrade. Plentiful moisture last spring gave a boost to this year's crops. Let's hope farmers can get them in the bin before the reemerging drought worsens.

Up

North Dakota is getting more than $27 million as part of federal government efforts to install half a million electric vehicle charging stations nationwide by 2030. A big focus in North Dakota will be charging stations along the two interstate corridors. But nearly $1.5 million is available for chargers in other areas. The state Transportation Department is still determining where they'll go and how many there will be. But any upgrade to the charging station network is going to be beneficial, especially in a rural state with long driving distances.

Down

Supply managers in nine states including North Dakota who take part in Creighton University's monthly Mid-America Business Conditions survey fear an imminent recession. The survey's business confidence index in July was weak, and the worst recorded since the 2008-09 recession. Creighton economist Ernie Goss says there are "significant inflationary pressures ahead," and that survey participants are pessimistic about the economy looking six months out. That's a long time for consumers who are already struggling.