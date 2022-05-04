Tribune editorial: Open records get boost from Supreme Court

The fallout from the Dakota Access Pipeline protests never seems to end. The latest development provides a victory for the public with an open records decision by the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Thousands of documents related to security during the construction of the pipeline were at issue. North Dakota’s Private Investigation and Security Board received the documents during a case involving the operations of TigerSwan, a North Carolina company hired by Energy Transfer, the company building the pipeline, to oversee security during construction.

The case centered on whether TigerSwan operated illegally in the state. It ended with a settlement in 2020 in which the company agreed to pay $175,000 to the board but didn’t admit to any wrongdoing.

Later in 2020, the Intercept nonprofit online news organization sued to get access to the documents for investigative reports related to environmental justice and the treatment of Indigenous peoples and workers.

There were two rulings by the Supreme Court. The first was that the documents are public records and the second was that Energy Transfer could argue to state regulators that some of the documents are privileged company records that should remain private.

The public should be pleased with the first ruling. It reinforces the state’s open records law which guarantees access to most official records. It provides transparency for the public. The TigerSwan case involved the first major clash in the DAPL protests and involved security personnel and dogs.

Questions have been raised about whether TigerSwan was licensed to operate in the state and the extent of cooperation between private security and law enforcement. The documents may provide some answers.

Even if they don’t, we know our open records law remains strong. North Dakota Newspaper Association Attorney Jack McDonald called the decision a “big, big win for open records in North Dakota.” He’s been a strong advocate of open records for years.

The decision could be weakened if state officials decide a large number of the documents are privileged. The intent of the court’s first ruling indicates a desire to make the material public, which should guide officials.

Open records and open meetings are at the heart of good government. Without those laws it would be difficult for the public to make reasoned decisions. Unfortunately, open records and open meetings laws are often under attack. Too many people don’t want to be held accountable or don’t want to take the time to be transparent.

The Supreme Court’s rulings were unanimous, which speaks to how fervent the justices are on open records. The public should be pleased.

