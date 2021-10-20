Tribune editorial: Open borders another step to recovery

The reopening of the Canada border will be another step in our country’s economic recovery, especially for northern states.

President Joe Biden announced last week that vaccinated foreign nationals would be allowed to enter the U.S. from Canada and Mexico early next month regardless of the reason for travel. The border ban on recreational travel has been in place for more than 1 ½ years and has been a contentious issue.

The Biden administration’s border policies have leaned toward safety despite the economic consequences. Even when Canada opened its border to vaccinated U.S. citizens on Aug. 9, the administration retained the Canada border ban. The U.S. has loosened some international travel restrictions.

North Dakota officials blame the continued travel ban for slowing down the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic. “With more than 672,000 lost passenger trips from Canada to date, our recovery is lagging in the nation,” State Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman told the Tribune last month.

She said U.S. Travel reports tourism-generated revenue is down 5% from 2019 and in North Dakota it’s down 12%. While the Medora Musical had some of the best attendance in years this summer, the town’s businesses report the loss of Canadian tourists was noticeable.

The Biden administration’s policies have been criticized by North Dakota leaders as well as by neighboring states and Canadian provinces. Gov. Doug Burgum along with the governors of Montana and Idaho and the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan sent a letter to Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in July seeking an end to the restrictions.

There’s no doubt the restrictions have had a harmful impact on both countries. The U.S. and Canada have an unusual relationship in which citizens travel between the countries fairly freely for work, business and leisure. It’s hurt in many ways to close the borders. On a personal level it has split up many families.

However, Biden has made it a priority to get the pandemic under control. COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in many ways and divided the nation over how to deal with it. While many people are trying to live normal lives, the world hasn’t returned to normalcy.

The president thought we were over the hump this summer, but the delta variant helped bring another surge in coronavirus cases. In North Dakota there have been hospital bed shortages and more deaths, yet the vaccination rate remains low.

Even though the Tribune editorial board wants to see life return to normal, a cautious approach is warranted. Travel between the countries starting next month will be contingent on being vaccinated. There will be some who object to the requirement, but the Tribune believes it makes sense.

