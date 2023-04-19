An ombudsman program approved by the Legislature to mediate disputes between the oil industry and royalty owners has the potential to help. Royalty owners, however, have cause to be concerned about how it will work.

They favored a tougher bill that would have compelled oil and gas companies to provide royalty owners with payment details in electronic format and with contact information. Legislators rejected the measure after the oil industry argued it contained harsh penalties and imposed time restraints on companies.

Gov. Doug Burgum last week signed Senate Bill 2194, which creates the ombudsman program.

Since the beginning of the oil boom the state has looked favorably on the oil and gas industry. This worries royalty owners who fear the appointed ombudsmen will be supportive of the industry.

The program begins this summer. Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring will contract with “local individuals, deemed trustworthy by mineral owners, lease owners, and mineral companies, to be ombudsmen.”

It likely will be a challenge for Goehring to find ombudsmen acceptable to all parties. Goehring sits on the North Dakota Industrial Commission, which is perceived as receptive to the industry.

Goehring might start by soliciting names from the parties involved in a dispute to see if any of the names submitted match. Otherwise, he will have to look hard to find a truly neutral person to be an ombudsman.

Royalty owners have complained for years that the royalty payment statements that they receive are difficult to decipher and the amount can vary from month to month. Part of that’s due to the up-and-down nature of the industry.

Royalty owners have clashed with the oil industry over access to information and disputed fees. How much information an ombudsman will get from the oil industry remains uncertain.

For the program to be successful all sides need to be willing to share information and, at times, willing to compromise. Obviously, the selection of the ombudsmen will be key to reaching a settlement.

The ombudsmen will need to have a good understanding of the industry, mineral owners and lease owners. That knowledge hopefully will help ombudsmen improve communications between the differing sides so fair agreements can be reached.

If the program is successful it should result in an improved climate in the oil patch.

The two-year budget for the program is $500,000. That should be enough funding to get the program off to a good start. Like all new programs it must be given time to succeed. It will benefit everyone if it does.