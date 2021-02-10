Tribune editorial: Old favorites are not good legislation

There are some legislative bills that could be called old favorites or repeat offenders, depending on how you feel about them. They are bills that pop up just about every session and fail to win approval.
It’s true that some legislation requires persistence over a number of sessions to win approval. Sometimes it takes the Legislature time to catch up with society’s changing attitudes. And there are bills the state should never be ready to adopt. Three come to mind to the Tribune editorial board.
Senate Bill 2218 would have North Dakota’s Legislature switch to annual sessions. Since statehood the Legislature has convened every two years and have been allowed 80 days. Lawmakers convene in odd-numbered years.
Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, is the main sponsor of SB 2218. Bekkedahl proposes adding a short session during even-numbered years. A bipartisan committee of 17 would decide the timing and duration of the sessions.
The idea of annual sessions has come up many times and been rejected. The reasons used in the past to vote down the change remain valid. North Dakota prides itself on having a citizen Legislature and going to an annual session would basically create full-time legislators. It would increase the cost to taxpayers by requiring legislative staff every year along with the extra cost of paying and housing legislators.
The main argument for annual sessions is the ability to tend to business during the year when the Legislature isn’t in session. However, there are mechanisms for calling the Legislature back to Bismarck to deal with emergencies.
The Senate Government and Veterans Affairs Committee will hear the bill on Thursday. The Legislature should kill it.
Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, has revived a bill that failed on a tie vote in the House in 2019. House Bill 1315 would raise the speed limit on the state’s two interstates to 80 mph and require drivers maintain a speed of 40 mph. The bill received a do-pass recommendation from the House Transportation Committee.
The Tribune believes it was a bad idea in 2019 and before that and remains a bad idea. The state has been working on a goal of zero fatalities. It’s a lofty goal and may never be reached, but it’s a worthy effort. The faster drivers go the more likely injuries and fatalities will be suffered in accidents.
At present, the Highway Patrol typically issues a warning to drivers who go up to 5 mph over the limit. If that holds true under a 80 mph limit then drivers might feel confident going 85 mph. If the speed limit goes up it’s estimated it will cost $500,000 to upgrade signage along the interstates.
The Tribune’s main concern is with safety, but the cost and the damage to the interstates also are issues. Legislators should keep the speed limit at 75 mph.
The Senate has approved Senate Bill 2308 which would allow schools to post the Ten Commandments, permit students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and provide immunity from legal liability to schools for either action. The Tribune believes the House should reject the bill.
A federal judge in 1980 overturned a 1927 state law that required the posting of the Ten Commandments. A 1980 Kentucky law requiring the posting of the Ten Commandments was found unconstitutional.
Senate Bill 2308 would just create divisions in school districts pitting parents against parents, splitting school boards and teachers. Members of other faiths might want to post items from their religious texts. Despite efforts in the bill to prevent it there eventually would be lawsuits. The Tribune believes the bill is unconstitutional.
These three bills may be old favorites, but the reasons they have failed in the past remain valid today.