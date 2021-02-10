Tribune editorial: Old favorites are not good legislation

The main argument for annual sessions is the ability to tend to business during the year when the Legislature isn’t in session. However, there are mechanisms for calling the Legislature back to Bismarck to deal with emergencies.

The Senate Government and Veterans Affairs Committee will hear the bill on Thursday. The Legislature should kill it.

Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, has revived a bill that failed on a tie vote in the House in 2019. House Bill 1315 would raise the speed limit on the state’s two interstates to 80 mph and require drivers maintain a speed of 40 mph. The bill received a do-pass recommendation from the House Transportation Committee.

The Tribune believes it was a bad idea in 2019 and before that and remains a bad idea. The state has been working on a goal of zero fatalities. It’s a lofty goal and may never be reached, but it’s a worthy effort. The faster drivers go the more likely injuries and fatalities will be suffered in accidents.

At present, the Highway Patrol typically issues a warning to drivers who go up to 5 mph over the limit. If that holds true under a 80 mph limit then drivers might feel confident going 85 mph. If the speed limit goes up it’s estimated it will cost $500,000 to upgrade signage along the interstates.