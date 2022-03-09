Tribune editorial: Oil still key to our energy independence

The federal government needs to resume oil lease sales to allow production to increase in the long run. The additional production could eventually help fill the void from the ban on Russian oil imports and help lower the cost at the pump.

Unfortunately, relief appears to be months away.

President Joe Biden paused federal oil leasing sales when he took office and ordered a review of the program for possible reforms. Since then, North Dakota and other states have filed legal challenges to the administration’s halt in lease sales.

The administration promised to hold a lease sale this quarter on 29 parcels of federal minerals in North Dakota and Montana. However, officials dropped the planned sale after a federal judge’s ruling in Louisiana. U.S. District Judge James Cain blocked federal agencies from using an estimate known as the “social cost of carbon” when assessing pollution from carbon emissions by energy production and other industrial sources.

The North Dakota-Montana lease sale was postponed so the “social cost” rules could be reworked. North Dakota reacted by filing a motion with U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor in Bismarck to reopen a case asking the government to resume sales.

The court cases make it unlikely there will be any lease sales during the first quarter. With gas prices passing $4 a gallon and rising across the nation, it’s putting a burden on motorists. There are several factors for the soaring oil prices, with the latest being the Ukraine-Russia war. The ban on Russian oil imports won’t have a severe impact on the United States. About 8% of our oil imports come from Russia. But it will, in the short term, add to the increase in gas prices.

The administration has been working to get more oil from Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela. There don’t appear to be any quick fixes. The court challenges haven’t provided a speedy resolution.

Even when the lease sales resume, it’s just the beginning of a process. After the sales, companies must get drilling permits. Once the permits are granted, the companies won’t necessarily drill right away.

Refining capacity also can be an issue. Global oil refining capacity fell for the first time in 30 years in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency.

It all points to a summer of high gas prices. Americans coming out of a pandemic are going to have to decide what kind of vacations they can afford. At the moment, polls show the majority of Americans are willing to pay more at the pump if it helps Ukraine. How long that support holds up remains to be seen.

Biden on Tuesday while announcing the Russian ban said the administration is working with allies to develop a long-term strategy on energy. Part of that strategy needs to be an increase in domestic production. It doesn’t mean we abandon alternate energy sources, but oil needs to be in the mix.

Recent events show our nation can’t be dependent on other countries for oil.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0