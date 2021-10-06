Tribune editorial: Oil settlement should fund spill prevention

There’s no excuse for not reporting the spill immediately. The company ignored early warning signs and later made incomplete or misleading statements to investigators.

Summit employees attributed the missed opportunities to find and stop the leak to the amount of “noise” going on -- referring to the company's rapid expansion at the time.

It’s important to remember that the state also had a lot of “noise” at the time as it worked to keep pace with rapid development. This Summit pipeline installation was not inspected by North Dakota regulators. The state Industrial Commission had established new rules governing gathering pipelines shortly before the project was installed, but funding for state pipeline inspectors did not become available until after the project was complete, the Department of Mineral Resources said in 2015.

That’s why the Tribune believes the money the state receives should be used for preventative steps. Most of the state’s share is expected to go to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality and the rest to the North Dakota Industrial Commission and the state Game and Fish Department.

Environmental Quality is expected to use the funds for environmental cleanup work and other projects.