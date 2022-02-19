Tribune editorial: Oil rebranding needs to alter relationship

The oil industry has rebranded North Dakota’s Bakken as “mature,” which means the easily recoverable oil has been drilled. The state should take this into consideration in future dealings with oil companies.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms reported this week on his attendance at a Texas oil conference. He talked with leaders from 10 companies operating in the Bakken. From what they told him, the state can expect low rates of growth, with some companies holding their production flat.

Companies are increasing their operations in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, where drilling is more productive. Even with oil prices soaring, it hasn’t increased interest in the Bakken.

Unfortunately for North Dakota, seven pilot projects to get more oil out of the rock where wells have been drilled haven’t been successful. Until new technologies are developed, it appears interest in the Bakken will continue to wane. Helms said there’s interest in future pilot projects, but concerns about feasibility could hinder the efforts.

Helms said the state could see small annual production increases, but drilling will likely taper off in several years. That means state officials may need to rethink future estimates of oil revenue. We know from the recent past that oil prices and revenue can go up and down quickly.

The state has been able to take advantage of the oil boom for more than a decade, though the end of the glory days may be in sight. Last year a federal estimate indicated that western North Dakota contains another 4.3 billion barrels of untapped recoverable oil, a 40% drop from the last estimate in 2013. Recovering it, as noted earlier, won’t be as easy as during the beginning of the boom.

Less oil revenue could alter how the state uses the oil tax-supported Legacy Fund in the future, and it should result in changes in the relationship of the state to the oil industry.

State leadership needs to keep in mind that there’s probably an end date for when oil revenue can be counted on carrying the state. Fortunately, steps are being taken to diversify the state economy and should be ramped up.

There are plans to pipe natural gas from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to a plant in the Beulah area to produce hydrogen. It fits into Gov. Doug Burgum’s goal of making the state carbon neutral by 2030. There are other projects in different stages of development.

While oil will remain part of North Dakota for some time, it can’t be counted on for driving the economy very far into the future. If the oil industry sees better outcomes in Texas, New Mexico or elsewhere, state leaders shouldn’t be foolish enough to believe they can tempt the industry to focus on North Dakota.

State leaders need to develop a more “mature” relationship with the oil industry.

