Tribune editorial: Oil estimate a wake-up call for the state

The latest federal report on the potential of the Bakken and Three Forks rock formations should serve as a reminder to the state that oil won’t last forever. The oil fields aren’t in danger of drying up anytime soon, but they aren’t infinite.

The U.S. Geological Survey indicates the formations contain 4.3 billion barrels of untapped recoverable oil, a 40% drop from the survey’s last estimate in 2013. Wells have retrieved 4 billion barrels of oil from the formations so far, according to the federal agency.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said he expected the number to go down. However, the size of the drop came as a surprise. Helms said about 80% of what’s considered the best mineral acreage in the Bakken has been drilled and companies now plan to innovate in parts of the region farther from the center.

The USGS also estimates natural gas production will decline. In 2013 it estimated 6.7 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas in the two formations. Now, it estimates there will be 4.9 trillion cubic feet.

Oil has been good for North Dakota. It has given the state’s economy a major boost, making life easier for state officials at budget time. It’s allowed the state to create the Legacy Fund which sits at $8.6 billion. The fund has the potential to benefit the state for years to come.

Recent experiences have shown the state that oil revenues aren’t guaranteed. Action by Russia and OPEC a few years ago sent oil prices tumbling. North Dakota officials had to scramble to patch the budget together.

It’s easy to forget the bad times, especially when the state is performing well. The Legislature’s interim Government Finance Committee was told recently that state revenues are ahead of expectations five months into the two-year budget cycle.

Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette told the committee that oil prices are 30% higher than the $50 a barrel forecast. Oil taxes are 20% ahead of the forecast and were 24% ahead of projections in November.

Morrissette reminded the committee that it only takes one bad month to throw off the projections and there’s a long way to go in the budget cycle.

North Dakota has taken a number of steps to boost the oil, gas and coal industries. Gov. Doug Burgum has set a goal of the state being carbon neutral by 2030. Despite a number of initiatives to expand the use of byproducts from oil, the state needs to explore other options for expanding the economy.

The state remains too reliant on oil and to a lesser extent on coal for revenue. The USGS report should encourage the state to widen its outlook. We have seen global factors out of our control send oil prices plunging.

North Dakota needs to diversify its economy before time runs out on oil and coal.

Correction

In Saturday’s editorial the Tribune incorrectly listed Sen. Erin Oban’s party affiliation. She’s a Democrat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0