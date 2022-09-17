Tribune editorial: Office report leaves Morton voters in bind

Morton County voters don’t have much of a choice in the state’s attorney’s race unless a write-in candidate comes forward.

Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter was fired this week after an investigation into allegations she created a hostile work environment. The report from the investigation said witnesses call her a “workplace bully.”

Goter was fired in an email sent to her attorney, Tom Dickson, by Morton County State’s Attorney Allen Koppy. Goter is challenging Koppy in the November election after garnering more votes in the June primary, 1,517 to 1,333. Koppy in 2018 ran behind Goter in the primary, but he came back to defeat her in the general election.

Running against your boss in two elections had to create an unusual work environment.

It was that environment that came under scrutiny by Kristi Hastings, an investigator with Pemberton Law in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The law firm was hired to investigate after County Human Resources Director Wendy Bent received a complaint against Goter for an alleged hostile work environment. Goter was placed on leave.

Hastings’ report finds not only inappropriate behavior by Goter, but criticizes how Koppy runs the office. Hastings interviewed at least 24 people ranging from District Judge Bruce Romanick to legal assistants.

There were valid reasons to terminate Goter, according to the report’s findings. Hastings found that Goter “engaged in disrespectful behaviors” that “left colleagues feeling like they were walking on eggshells.”

The investigator also reported Goter piled up 183 parking tickets during her employment and at times sent legal assistants to pay the fines during working hours. Hastings said that “sets a poor tone” in the office.

Hastings also found fault with Koppy, noting he didn’t intervene to correct Goter’s behavior. She describes Koppy as a “disengaged state’s attorney.” Koppy has been state’s attorney since 1987 and Goter has been an assistant for 13 years.

Koppy has a reputation among news organizations as being noncommunicative. He’s known for not returning phone calls or responding to emails.The Tribune editorial board doesn’t expect officials to jump at every media request, but there needs to be some effort to share information.

Over the years Goter handled some of the biggest cases in Morton County. Last year she led the prosecution of Chad Isaak, who was convicted of killing four people in Mandan. During his time in office Koppy has allowed his assistants to handle many cases, even the high-profile ones. That’s one way to manage an office, but it could have contributed to Hastings finding Koppy “disengaged.”

Hastings wrote that the “learned behavior will need to be undone” in the Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Tribune finds it difficult to believe that either Koppy or Goter can change the office’s culture. Whether Human Resources or the County Commission can intervene remains uncertain.

That leaves voters facing a choice between two disappointing candidates unless a write-in candidate emerges, which seems unlikely. Under the Koppy-Goter scenario the voters lose.