Tribune editorial: Nursing home closure brings major impact

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Down

The Good Samaritan Society has given Mott two months' notice that it's closing the nursing home in the small community of 700 people. That means 55 employees need to find new jobs, and 31 residents need to find new homes. It's a business decision for the Good Samaritan Society. But it's a personal blow to many families in the town. The Sanford Health-affiliated company also put a clause on the sale of the building that it can't be used for health care purposes going forward. That means the town can't take over the nursing home, or find a new operator. But this might not be over. The city says it's "exploring additional options through our legal counsel."

Up

Farmers and ranchers in North Dakota have been hit hard by weather over the past year. First it was drought. Now in many areas it's too much precipitation -- and part of what led to that were three major spring snowstorms that also caused widespread livestock losses. But nearly $1 billion in federal aid will soon be on its way to North Dakota producers. The federal government is doling out $750 million earmarked for ranchers nationwide stricken by drought last year, and it will soon be distributing $6 billion in relief to U.S. farmers. The amount North Dakota ranchers will get isn't clear, but U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., says farmers in the state will be getting about $915 million. That should help ease the pain.

Down

Rumors often run rampant on social media. That's the case with the recent death of an 18-year-old Bismarck man whose body was found in an auto shop. It's not the first time it's happened, but this time local police have been outwardly frustrated by the spread of potential misinformation. The Police Department went so far as to issue a statement saying it had become aware of “unsubstantiated information” and asking for the public’s patience and understanding while the investigation is conducted using "facts, science, and evidence." That's a reasonable request, and it's sad that police even have to make it. Social media can be a good tool in many ways, but when it starts hindering law enforcement, it's a liability.

Up

The Bank of North Dakota reached a record in 2021 with total assets hitting $10 billion. The state-owned bank, which released its annual report last week, reported $144.2 million of profits last year. President/CEO Todd Steinwand attributed the record assets to the state’s $1 billion of federal coronavirus aid plus $1 billion in additional state tax revenue and earnings from the Legacy Fund. The bank helped businesses during the pandemic with programs launched in 2020. Since 2017, the Legislature has transferred $140 million of bank profits every two years to help balance the state budget. Profits for 2022 are on track to reach $145 million to $150 million.

