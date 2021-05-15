Tribune editorial: Nurses serve community in multiple ways

Betsy Zara, a registered medical assistant at Mid Dakota Clinic - TODAY Clinic, also has been involved in teaching future medical assistants; Krista Peterson is the health services director at Touchmark on West Century; Kate Beehler works as a registered nurse in the operating room at Sanford Health; and Sue Ziemann serves as the infection prevention coordinator at CHI St. Alexius.

The nine above were selected by a panel of judges. Theresa Schmidt, nurse manager at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, was selected by a vote of Bismarck Tribune readers.

In a new award this year sponsored by Mid Dakota Clinic, Renae Moch was honored as the Health Care Hero of the Year. Moch is the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health director. She was at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

She was an advocate of mask mandates and other safety protocols. The Washington Post published an opinion article by her describing her experiences with the pandemic. Unfortunately, some people were angered by her positions. She was the target of attacks on social media and threats.

It’s the dark side of health care. Not everyone wants to hear the truth about what it takes to fight a health crisis. Nurses and other health care professionals take the brunt of criticism over safety protocols and recommendations for closing businesses and schools.