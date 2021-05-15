Tribune editorial: Nurses serve community in multiple ways

The third annual “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” program again demonstrated the diversity and importance of nursing. The 10 nurses honored perform a variety of roles in our community.
The program is sponsored by The Bismarck Tribune, CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health. The program is truly about the nurses and their impact, which goes far beyond Bismarck-Mandan,
All the nurses share a passion for caring and service. Many have been drawn to nursing by early life experiences with nurses -- so impressed by the dedication of nurses they encountered they wanted to be part of the profession.
The program to honor nurses has extra meaning this year because of the pandemic. Nurses around the world were on the front lines battling COVID-19, putting themselves at risk on a daily basis. Unfortunately, nurses often were the ones holding the hands of patients in their last hours.
The honored nurses serve a variety of roles reflecting the reach of nursing in our society.
Suz Buetow is a registered flight nurse with Sanford AirMed; Onam Liduba, Grafton, serves as a traveling nurse; Michelle Dever works as a school nurse at Dorothy Moses Elementary School; Nicolette Jacob has been in oncology since before graduating; and Tabitha Beede is women’s/children flex pool nurse at CHI St. Alexius Health.
Betsy Zara, a registered medical assistant at Mid Dakota Clinic - TODAY Clinic, also has been involved in teaching future medical assistants; Krista Peterson is the health services director at Touchmark on West Century; Kate Beehler works as a registered nurse in the operating room at Sanford Health; and Sue Ziemann serves as the infection prevention coordinator at CHI St. Alexius.
The nine above were selected by a panel of judges. Theresa Schmidt, nurse manager at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, was selected by a vote of Bismarck Tribune readers.
In a new award this year sponsored by Mid Dakota Clinic, Renae Moch was honored as the Health Care Hero of the Year. Moch is the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health director. She was at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.
She was an advocate of mask mandates and other safety protocols. The Washington Post published an opinion article by her describing her experiences with the pandemic. Unfortunately, some people were angered by her positions. She was the target of attacks on social media and threats.
It’s the dark side of health care. Not everyone wants to hear the truth about what it takes to fight a health crisis. Nurses and other health care professionals take the brunt of criticism over safety protocols and recommendations for closing businesses and schools.
Devoting your life to public health doesn’t always come with rewards. The opposite is too often the case. That’s why this nurses program is so important. The pandemic accentuates our reliance on nurses whether in schools, in the air, on the road, in the operating room or in public health.