Tribune editorial: Not the right time to pass rec proposal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tribune editorial board agrees with the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC’s opposition to the proposed recreational center and sales tax increase. With the uncertainty of the pandemic and resulting economic meltdown, now is not the time to build the center, especially since a number of questions about the project remain unanswered.

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District wants voters in June to approve a $114.5 million recreation center and a half-cent sales tax increase to help pay for it. The tax would expire when bonds financing up to $108 million for the project are paid off. Private donations are expected to fund some of the project cost.

The Chamber board’s vote, 8-5, reflected some support for the project. The Chamber has more than 1,300 members. “Ultimately, the board felt the timing simply wasn’t right to ask voters whether or not to approve a tax increase given the potential (and as of yet unknown) impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on our community’s economy,” Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter said in a statement.

The Tribune agrees with that statement and has a number of other reasons for opposing the project.

1) A final site hasn’t been selected, though three general areas have been listed. Potential users should know when they vote how convenient the center will be to them.