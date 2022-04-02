Tribune editorial: North Dakota senators should vote for Jackson

North Dakota Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer should vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, but they probably won’t.

Instead, they likely will join most Republicans in opposing a well-qualified candidate who, if confirmed, would be the first Black female justice on the court. Jackson would be the 116th member of the court.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Wednesday became the first Republican to announce her support of Brown. In doing so she criticized the Senate process for confirming nominees as “broken.”

Collins said that when reviewing a nominee she believes the Constitution requires the Senate to consider qualifications, experience and integrity. She then made a point the Tribune editorial board believes every senator should follow.

“It is not to assess whether a nominee reflects the ideology of an individual senator or would rule exactly as an individual senator would want,” Collins said. She has been in the Senate since 1997 and in that time has opposed just one Supreme Court nominee.

The Tribune agrees that the process of vetting nominees has become a partisan sideshow with both political parties at fault. Grievances over the treatment of past court nominees surfaced during Brown’s hearing.

Some Republicans are still angry over the rejection of Robert Bork to the court in 1987. He was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and rejected on a 58-42 bipartisan vote. The treatment of Brett Kavanaugh remains a sore point with the GOP.

Democrats still bristle over the Republican refusal to even consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrill Garland to the court in 2016. Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader at the time, wouldn’t consider Garland because Obama’s presidency was winding down. Then, at the end of President Donald Trump’s term, McConnell pushed through Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination.

Neither Hoeven nor Cramer has said how he will vote on Jackson’s nomination. Cramer was complimentary of Jackson after meeting with her, but said he had reservations on a number of issues.

The Tribune believes both senators should support her. Jackson was calm and reasonable during the sometimes heated hearings. The attacks on Jackson by some Republican senators didn’t hold up.

As Collins noted, Jackson is qualified, and has experience and integrity. Opposing her on pure political grounds would be wrong. The Senate needs to abandon political gamesmanship and get back to considering nominees on their judicial qualifications.

It’s not always easy to predict how nominees will rule once on the high court. There are a number of justices who have disappointed the parties that supported them. Chief Justice Earl Warren wasn’t what Republicans expected.

Jackson might not be a predictable justice. The Tribune believes she will bring an interesting voice to the court. Hoeven and Cramer need to give her a chance to be heard.

