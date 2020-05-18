Tribune editorial: North Dakota prevails in oil-by-rail dispute

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has sided with North Dakota and Montana in a dispute over the volatility of Bakken oil. The decision essentially blocks a new Washington state law that placed restrictions on shipments of oil by rail in an attempt to boost safety. North Dakota argued that the law effectively was a ban on Bakken crude. Washington can appeal the decision that federal law preempts its law, but that’s an uphill climb. A study completed by a U.S. Department of Energy lab last fall on the fiery characteristics of oil train crashes also bolsters North Dakota’s case.

Down

The North Dakota State Fair has been canceled for only the second time since becoming the official state fair in 1966. It's the right decision, given that 300,000 people attend the event every summer, and social distancing would be a nightmare. But it means the loss of another entertainment option and an annual tradition for many. It's also a blow to the economy of North Dakota's fourth-largest city. Together, the State Fair and the Norsk Hostfest pump about $90 million into Minot's economy. The Hostfest has been called off this year, too.

Up