Tribune editorial: North Dakota not spared efforts to sow voting distrust

In recent years North Dakota’s elections have gone smoothly with few instances of voting fraud. Any problems have been isolated.

That hasn’t stopped election officials across the state from being inundated with requests for information about elections. Michael Standaert of the North Dakota News Cooperative looked at the unusual flood of requests for information.

The surge appears prompted in part by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s symposium in South Dakota in August of last year. He argued the 2020 election was electronically manipulated.

The Texas nonprofit True the Vote and the film “2000 Mules” also argue the 2020 election was flawed. Questions about the election go along with former President Donald Trump’s claims that the presidential election was stolen.

Recounts and legal action haven’t uncovered any evidence to back up their arguments.

Still, the demand for information has been overwhelming across the nation. North Dakota hasn’t been spared, with Burleigh, Barnes, Burke, Pierce, Slope, Steele, Towner and Wells counties reporting getting buried in requests. Election officials say the problem is probably statewide.

The requests usually have similar wording and come with the threat of legal action if officials don’t respond. They come from within and outside North Dakota. The public has the right to make requests and officials are supposed to respond. One of the problems is some of the information being sought doesn’t exist.

The other issue is that election officials get bogged down trying to respond while preparing for this year’s election. Many expect the intent of the senders is to sow distrust in the election process.

The Tribune editorial board believes it’s foolish to try to throw a wrench in the state’s electoral system. Elections have been well-run whether people are voting absentee, by mail, at early voting centers or at the polls on Election Day. There haven’t been any organized efforts to cheat found in the state.

In recent years the Republican Party has dominated elections. The GOP holds the three congressional seats and all of the statewide offices. The party holds large majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. The number of close races remains minimal.

There’s no hint of fraud in North Dakota elections and there’s no reason to distrust the process. It’s easy with a number of options, and it’s secure.

The state’s open records law does provide an out for election officials dealing with the requests. Section 13 of the code says if repeated requests disrupt other essential functions of the entity it can refuse requests or prevent the inspection of records, according to Jack McDonald, Bismarck attorney for the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

This is a last straw solution since election officials want to be transparent and responsive to the public.

Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White believes a statewide educational effort would be beneficial. If the public understands how the system works, she argues, it would allay concerns.

Unfortunately, there is a core of people who are convinced that elections are manipulated and who find it easy to send numerous emails requesting information. We probably can’t change their convictions, so election officials need to give priority to the upcoming election so it remains problem-free.