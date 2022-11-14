Tribune editorial: North Dakota nice on display during storm

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Comedian Bert Kreischer and his social media followers got a glimpse last week of how North Dakotans help one another out during a blizzard. Kreischer’s tour bus got stuck in Bismarck and he put out a plea for help on social media. Later he posted his appreciation after a front end loader towed the bus and at least a dozen other volunteers showed up to help. The example was just one of many acts of kindness that occur during a North Dakota blizzard. Kreischer also posted a view from his Bismarck hotel room as people in the parking lot came to one another’s aid. “When you live in a place where Mother Nature is in control, people are nicer. Look at them. They’re helping each other out,” he said.

Down

More than half of the eligible voters in North Dakota chose not to cast a ballot in the midterm election. Turnout last Tuesday was just under 43%, meaning a whopping 57% of the people who could vote, didn’t. That’s perplexing, given how easy it is in North Dakota to vote. There’s no voter registration. And if you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, you can get a mail-in ballot or go to an early voting site. There certainly were intriguing items on the ballot — measures seeking to impose term limits on lawmakers and to legalize recreational marijuana, and a U.S. House race featuring a former Miss America trying to unseat an incumbent Republican. Apparently that wasn’t enough for some.

Up

The University of Mary has grand plans for athletic facilities. The Bismarck school has released architectural renderings of a new athletic complex that would cost $90 million to build and would bring football, baseball, soccer and outdoor track competitions back to campus. It would include a total makeover of the east side of campus. The project seems worthy — keeping up with other schools is key to staying competitive in NCAA Division II. Significant fundraising remains. Let’s hope the university succeeds with its campaign.

Down

The unfunded liability for North Dakota’s state employee retirement plan has reached $1.7 billion. West Fargo Republican Rep. Austen Schauer calls it a failure. And he says, “We have to get this figured out.” An interim legislative committee recently voted to send two bill drafts to the Legislative Management Committee that would change the retirement plan, if approved during the 2023 session. The change essentially would be from a traditional pension plan to a 401(k) type plan. A change wouldn’t affect employees already on the plan — it would start with new state workers. Schauer says the pension plan has worked well for employees who have benefited. And others say it’s a good employee recruiting tool. But as Schauer puts it, “We have a major issue.”