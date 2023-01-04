Tribune editorial: North Dakota needs to fund school meals

Students need good meals if they are to learn, and the state and school districts should feel responsible for feeding them.

During the coronavirus pandemic the federal government authorized free breakfast and lunch for all students regardless of income level. That program has ended, resulting in schools seeing the return of lunch debt. Fortunately, schools still feed students if their parents are behind on paying for meals.

The number of students getting breakfast at school has dropped 50% since the meal is no longer free, according to Cindy Hogenson, director of nutrition services at Fargo Public Schools. Administrators even fear some students aren’t getting breakfast at home.

The meal debt figures aren’t anything to sneeze at.

In Bismarck the accumulated meal debt stands at around $15,000 for this semester. If the debt continues at this rate it will likely top the $21,000 year-end debt during the last school year before free meals were offered, according to reporting by North Dakota News Cooperative.

In Fargo, the debt so far this year is around $32,000, and if the trend continues it will set a record for meal debt in a school year. School districts, including Bismarck’s, have relied on groups and individuals to pay off the debts. That’s not a sound way to operate a school budget.

One in 12 children in North Dakota faces hunger and food insecurity, according to data from hunger-relief nonprofit Feeding America. The Tribune editorial board believes that’s too many children trying to learn without proper meals.

Under federal guidelines, for a family of four a household income above $36,075 disqualifies children for a free meal. A household income above $51,338 disqualifies them for reduced-price meals.

About 22% of school students in Bismarck qualify for free or reduced price meals. Many more are on the edge of qualifying.

The Tribune doesn’t believe families are trying to stiff school districts. Many parents are feeling the squeeze of higher prices from inflation. During the pandemic they didn’t have to pay for school meals. Now they have to fit the cost back into their budgets. There’s the further risk that schools might have to raise the cost of meals because of inflation.

Jason Boynton, an associate mathematics professor at North Dakota State University and founder of the group Lunch Aid, believes North Dakota should provide universal free meals. He suggests using money from the Legacy Fund, setting aside a portion of the fund like an endowment.

The Tribune agrees North Dakota should provide universal free school lunches. We don’t necessarily believe the Legacy Fund is the answer. There are too many people seeking to tap into the Legacy Fund.

Other states are providing some form of universal free school lunches. North Dakota should be able to fit it into the budget. It’s estimated that universal free breakfast and lunches would cost about $41.3 million a year.

It’s expensive, but it’s an investment in our youth. It’s also providing a financial break for families. Plus, it eliminates the emotional pressure on parents trying to pay for school meals.

The Legislature needs to develop a plan to fund school meals. It’s the right thing to do.