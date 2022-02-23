Tribune editorial: North Dakota must find best balance of electric power

North Dakota faces an electrical power challenge in the coming years, and the state appears poised to meet it. Achieving the electrical goals won’t be easy.

The need for more power comes on the heels of the announcement of a number of projects for the state. It’s likely that not all will be completed, but if they are, a new report estimates at least another 2,250 megawatts of electric generating capacity will be needed within 15 years.

The report done by Barr Engineering for the North Dakota Transmission Authority said the increased power will be necessary for the proposed projects along with the demand of residents and oil and gas production.

Transmission Authority Director John Weeda said the increased power is the equivalent of two Coal Creek Stations. Coal Creek is the state’s largest coal plant. Weeda is encouraged by the fact that Basin Electric Power Cooperative has been preparing for the increase in power demand. Basin, which serves much of western North Dakota, will shoulder much of the responsibility for providing more power.

Last winter, Texas had problems with the power grid, and many areas of the state lost power. It was a deadly situation that North Dakota needs to avoid.

The proposed projects that would add to the energy demand are a data center near Williston, a large greenhouse on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, a plant intended to extract components of oil field saltwater, and several carbon capture and storage plans. There are other facilities in the planning stages.

Gov. Doug Burgum has set a goal of the state being carbon neutral by 2030. Coal plants plan to capture carbon emissions, which requires power. The plants would use power they generate to do it, which would reduce electric outputs by an estimated 30%.

Making progress in one area creates new challenges. Weeda expects to see a renewed interest in wind power in the state. Some counties will have to overcome the reluctance to approve wind farms.

While the turbines are dependent on the wind, they can be in the mix of power options in North Dakota. Natural gas likely will play a larger role in the future.

The Barr report lays out the challenges the state will face in the next 15 years. If other companies plan for the future like Basin has, the state should be able to meet the power needs. As Weeda told reporter Amy R. Sisk, companies planning industrial projects in North Dakota should convey their needs to electricity suppliers early.

It’s the responsibility of everyone to plan ahead. It’s especially important at a time when the state is trying to balance environmental and energy needs.

