Tribune editorial: North Dakota must end investments with Russians

North Dakota needs to find a way to dump its investments in Russia and Russia-based companies. It’s not a lot of money, but everything helps send a message to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

The North Dakota Investment Board will meet Thursday to discuss the investments. Gov. Doug Burgum, in a statement Monday, made clear where he stands.

“We must do our part to limit the financial resources at Russia’s disposal to discourage these unprovoked and heinous acts of aggression,” he said.

The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands also has investments in Russia. Neither those nor the Investment Board's are large on a global scale, though combined with investments by other states, countries and companies it all adds up to a big boost to Russia.

North Dakota's Retirement and Investment Office says the Legacy Fund has $8.5 million invested in Russia; there’s $5.1 million from the pension pool invested; and $2.3 million from the insurance pool invested, for a total of $15.9 million. That's less than one-tenth of 1% of the total investment assets managed by the State Investment Board.

The Department of Trust Lands has about $28.8 million invested in Russia-based companies. That adds up to less than 1% of total investments by that department.

Still, it’s too much investment by the two entities in Russia. When the Investment Board meets Thursday, it must do everything possible to end Russian investments. The Department of Trust Lands and the Land Board must do the same.

The Legislature has been pushing for more investment by the Legacy Fund in North Dakota. This is a chance to do so with money invested in Russia.

The war will have a long-term economic impact if the U.S. and Europe keep the pressure on Russia. North Dakota won’t be spared, but stopping Russian investments is still the right thing to do.

That will show support for companies such as West Fargo-based Titan Machinery, which has a subsidiary in Ukraine. At the moment, the company’s main concern is for the safety of its employees. The future of the subsidiary is at best uncertain.

Gas prices have been rising and other costs will go up. What the rest of the world faces has no comparison to what Ukrainians are enduring. North Dakota can do its part to help Ukraine by ending Russian investments. It’s the least we can do.

