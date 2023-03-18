Two bills before the Legislature to ban or restrict books in an effort to protect children go too far. In fact, libraries already have policies in place for handling complaints.

Both House Bill 1205 and Senate Bill 2360 provide general definitions of what’s offensive that could be interpreted differently by members of the public. Some would be more easily offended than others.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, sponsors House Bill 1205. It defines “explicit sexual material” as “any material which, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest of minors; is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community in North Dakota as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors; and taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.”

Senate Bill 2360 is sponsored by Sen. Keith Boehm, R-Mandan. It would criminalize with a misdemeanor charge the willful display of “explicit sexual material” at “news stands or any other business establishment frequented by minors, or where minors are or may be invited as a part of the general public.”

Boehm has offered an amendment to add public library or public school library to his definition.

Supporters of the bills say they are intended to protect children. The Tribune editorial board certainly favors the protection of minors. However, these bills are targeting a problem that doesn’t exist.

Libraries in the state have policies for patrons to challenge books they find offensive. The Tribune emailed 27 public libraries in the state about any challenges in the last five years. Eighteen libraries responded with 14 reporting no challenges involving obscenity.

The Bismarck, Fargo, Minot and Valley City libraries reported a combined nine challenges to materials considered obscene. Hearings have been offered on books and in some cases the books have been relocated.

Boehm discounted the survey results, saying it just shows people haven’t found the books yet. That would go against the argument of the supporters of the bills that libraries are promoting the books through displays.

To argue that libraries have become places where children are targeted and groomed is insulting to librarians. Libraries are quiet places which offer specific programs for children of different ages. They aren’t grooming them, they are teaching them the joy of reading. The Tribune doesn’t believe predators are lurking amid library book shelves.

The ultimate responsibility for what children read falls to parents. They get to decide what’s appropriate and parents will differ on what they think is appropriate for their children. Some children are more mature than others. Many books intended for youth come with age appropriate recommendations.

Under Lefor’s bill, libraries would have to submit a “compliance report” on their policies to legislators. That’s a very big brother requirement. Republicans complain about “woke” policies, but the effort to ban books seems woke.

What will the Legislature want to ban next session — movies, TV programs? Once you let the censor loose it’s difficult to control.

Books can be banned or relocated at libraries, but how do you stop minors from going online? In today’s society there are many ways to access material.

The Tribune believes there are sound policies in place so books of concern can be discussed and relocated. We don’t see librarians as a threat to children, but as mentors helping children enjoy reading whether fiction or nonfiction.

These bills aren’t necessary and would have a chilling impact on society. They should be rejected.