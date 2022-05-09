Tribune editorial: North Dakota economy is looking up

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

There's been some recent encouraging news for North Dakota's economy. A new report shows taxable sales and purchases in the state last year rose nearly $2 billion over 2020, the year the coronavirus pandemic began. State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says "it’s encouraging to see the North Dakota economy regain its footing this past year." Thirteen of 15 major industry sectors reported increases from 2020. Meanwhile, the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions survey in April showed that North Dakota's economy remains in a growth phrase. Over the past 12 months, average hourly manufacturing wages in the state expanded by 6.7%, above the regional median of 6.4%, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Down

The idea of using $150 million in federal coronavirus aid to build a west-to-east natural gas pipeline drew a lot of attention in last November's special legislative session. But the prospect appears to be dead in the water. WBI Energy, a subsidiary of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group, says such a project isn't viable even with the millions in subsidies. The company cites regulatory uncertainty; limited in-state demand; and rising construction, labor and land-acquisition costs. A trans-state pipeline could have cut down on wasteful flaring at Bakken well sites, and might have spurred industrial development in eastern North Dakota. But the money will likely now go back to the Legislature, to be dedicated to another use.

Up

There hasn't been a lot of good news in the wake of the late-April blizzard that devastated northwestern North Dakota. But developments last week have helped turn the tide. The storm downed more than 4,000 power poles and cut electricity to an estimated 19,000 households. But electrical crews have worked tirelessly to bring most of those people back online. Montana-Dakota Utilities finished restoring all of its customers days ahead of schedule. And households that dealt with extended power outages can now apply for state aid. The program through the Department of Human Services can provide up to $100 per day for eligible households to help cover costs such as running generators or renting hotel rooms.

Down

A new descendant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has surfaced, and it's gaining steam in some other states. The subvariant BA.2.12.1 has not yet been detected in North Dakota, but it has been confirmed as close as Minnesota. And federal health officials say it could account for nearly one-fifth of the COVID-19 virus circulating in the region that includes North Dakota. It's a reminder that people still need to take COVID-19 seriously. There are still hundreds of new cases in North Dakota each week, and new hospitalizations and deaths. And the state continues to lag behind the national average when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rates.