Tribune editorial: North Dakota constitution needs update to language

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A proposal in the Legislature is the first step toward replacing archaic language in North Dakota's constitution with modern terminology. For example, it would change “state hospital for the insane” to a “state hospital for the care of individuals with mental illness.” If lawmakers approve it, the proposal will go before voters next year. Society continues to evolve, and there's no place in the state constitution for terms and phrases that many people might find offensive. It's a good idea to clean it up.

Down

Drug trafficking remains a huge problem on American Indian reservations in North Dakota. A lot of the drugs are coming from out of state. One Detroit man who was convicted of running a drug trafficking organization that targeted three reservations in North Dakota was recently sent to prison for 30 years. But damage was already done -- authorities say the enterprise brought tens of thousands of oxycodone pills into the state. Attorney General Drew Wrigley says drug traffickers know there's a lack of law enforcement on the reservations. He wants the Legislature to approve funding for three Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents to be placed on reservations, to help bolster federal law enforcement.

Up

About 125 soldiers with the North Dakota National Guard’s 957th Engineer Company were honored and formally welcomed home last week after serving about a year on the U.S.-Mexico border, supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Two soldiers on the mission -- Spc. Luis Alvarado, of Bismarck, and Spc. Gracin Clem, of Dickinson -- were credited with saving migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande River last March. Members of the 957th have deployed previously to Kuwait (2019-20), Kosovo (2009-10) and Iraq (2003-04). The border mission was the largest single movement of soldiers from the unit. The soldiers and their families deserve our gratitude.

Down

It's disappointing that Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is advocating for a bill that would save insurance companies money but would not provide a benefit to taxpayers. Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton, sponsored Senate Bill 2143 to exempt county mutual insurance agencies from publishing insurance abstracts in local newspapers. Weber testified he did not intend for his bill to apply to all insurance companies. However, the bill as introduced and supported by Godfread would cut costs for all insurance companies by allowing them to publish abstracts on his office's website rather than in newspapers. The bill would reduce transparency and access to public information. Voters elected Godfread to look out for the consumer, not the insurance companies. The bill should be defeated, as a similar proposal was two years ago, or significantly amended.