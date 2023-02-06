This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Boardings at airports in North Dakota's eight largest cities in 2022 surpassed 1 million for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's another sign of a return to normalcy. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 1,028,159 passenger boardings last year, up 16% from 2021 and 80% higher than in 2020. That's the year the pandemic hit and boardings plummeted to a record low. State Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner says North Dakota’s airline passenger demand "is within reach of a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels." And he says that bolsters the justification for airlines to add more flights and destinations.

Down

State lawmakers have once again denied medical marijuana patients the option of edibles. Patients under North Dakota's state-run program have a variety of options, ranging from dried leaves to patches to lotions. But many have been calling for years for edibles to be added to the list, saying they're healthier, easier to use, and that they provide a more accurate dosing method. The main opposition seems to center around the fear that children will think edibles are candy and eat them. That can be said about many things, including medicine that comes in the form of pills. Lawmakers need to trust medical marijuana patients to be responsible, rather than automatically expect the opposite.

Up

Two University of Mary nursing students jumped into action last month when a 70-year-old woman lost consciousness on a flight from Florida to Bismarck. Gracie Zottnick and Josh Sipes, who are dating, heard an announcement seeking medical personnel. The students helped take vitals and administer oxygen, and helped the woman drink orange juice when she regained consciousness. They also stayed with the woman until the plane landed in Bismarck and emergency responders came aboard to take over. Zottnick said she was initially in shock, but the basics of training kicked in as they responded.

Down

It’s disappointing that North Dakota lawmakers have already killed a bill that sought to establish a pilot program to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. Senate Bill 2031 would have cut drug prices for nearly 60,000 current and retired public employees and their dependents who are insured through the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. Supporters wanted to expand the program to all residents in the future. It was a complex proposal and the committee could not find a way to make it effective or enforceable, according to Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo. It’s unfortunate the proposal died so early in the legislative session. Helping North Dakotans afford their medications is an issue worthy of further exploration.