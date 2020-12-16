Tribune editorial: North Dakota achieved nothing by joining suit

North Dakotans are independent-minded and don’t want other states telling us how to run our government. We certainly wouldn’t want another state to try to tell us how to run our elections.

Stenehjem’s office said it received thousands of calls asking the state to intervene in the case. After officials did so they received the opposite reaction. The number of phone calls and emails shouldn’t determine whether the attorney general intervenes in a case.

There was no need to intervene other than political expediency. That's the same reason more than 100 House Republicans joined the lawsuit. Fortunately, U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., quietly remained on the sidelines.

The Tribune recognizes that Trump is very popular in the state and many North Dakotans are disappointed by his defeat. We also realize many in the state believe the election was “stolen” by the Democrats.

The Tribune, however, agrees with outgoing Attorney General William Barr that there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the presidential election. On Monday the Electoral College officially made Joe Biden president-elect, and Congress needs to certify the election on Jan. 6.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation needs to vote to certify and avoid the potential opposition in Congress that’s certain to fail. Many are disappointed and upset, but it’s time to accept a new administration will take office.

