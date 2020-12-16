Tribune editorial: North Dakota achieved nothing by joining suit

It’s disappointing that Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem had North Dakota join a lawsuit challenging election results in four states. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit with the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The justices refused to hear the case, which is what legal experts predicted. Stenehjem acknowledged the lawsuit was a long shot but said it was worthwhile to have the court “settle it once and for all.”
President Donald Trump continues to contest the election despite almost no options left to him. So the dispute, at least from Trump’s perspective, hasn’t been settled.
Stenehjem defended his action by noting that it didn’t cost anything to intervene. He also said the state was careful not to allege voter fraud in the four states. However, the Texas lawsuit leaned heavily on discredited claims of fraud.
Whether there was a cost in joining the lawsuit isn’t an issue with the Tribune editorial board. What concerns the Tribune is that North Dakota joined a case that could have disqualified the votes in four other states.
North Dakota was trying to tell the states how they should run their elections. States determine their election laws, and they vary across the nation. North Dakota is notable for not having voter registration, and for many years access to voting was simple.
North Dakotans are independent-minded and don’t want other states telling us how to run our government. We certainly wouldn’t want another state to try to tell us how to run our elections.
Stenehjem’s office said it received thousands of calls asking the state to intervene in the case. After officials did so they received the opposite reaction. The number of phone calls and emails shouldn’t determine whether the attorney general intervenes in a case.
There was no need to intervene other than political expediency. That's the same reason more than 100 House Republicans joined the lawsuit. Fortunately, U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., quietly remained on the sidelines.
The Tribune recognizes that Trump is very popular in the state and many North Dakotans are disappointed by his defeat. We also realize many in the state believe the election was “stolen” by the Democrats.
The Tribune, however, agrees with outgoing Attorney General William Barr that there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the presidential election. On Monday the Electoral College officially made Joe Biden president-elect, and Congress needs to certify the election on Jan. 6.
North Dakota’s congressional delegation needs to vote to certify and avoid the potential opposition in Congress that’s certain to fail. Many are disappointed and upset, but it’s time to accept a new administration will take office.
