Tribune editorial: No switch to flip to boost US oil output

Too often politicians, pundits and others try to simplify complex issues into short statements with a kernel of truth. Such is the case with rising oil and gas prices.

Republicans blame President Joe Biden’s policies for the high cost of gas and urge him to open more public land for leasing. Biden counters that the Russian war against Ukraine has caused prices to spike. The president also points out that the industry has 9,000 drilling permits nationwide to develop federal minerals.

While Biden’s statements have signaled to the market that it needs to take a cautious approach, that was already happening. As Glenn Kessler pointed out in the Washington Post, investors don’t want companies to overspend on new investments. Large shale companies have decided to limit production and return more cash to investors.

Some observers suggest that during President Donald Trump’s administration, when there were fewer regulations and restraints, it resulted in investments in unprofitable wells. The market has adjusted its level of drilling since.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms predicted this week that North Dakota’s oil production could increase by another 100,000 barrels per day by the end of the year. He cited two factors that could hinder North Dakota production. One is the current administration’s policies and the second is the lack of workers for drilling and fracking.

While many are encouraging companies to increase production, it’s not easy to do. Companies plan a year or more in advance on production levels. There’s also the issue of capital, which is more difficult with reluctant investors.

Ben Dell, founder of Kimmeridge Energy Management, provided The Associated Press with a blunt assessment.

“The upstream industry is not a public service industry,” Dell said. “For 10 years we made no money. The industry is profitable for two months, and the argument is that we’re supposed to price down the product or give away margins to support the consumer."

It’s doubtful the industry will rush to increase production because of the war. As of last month there were more than 4,300 drilled but uncompleted wells in the country. There also are federal leases that have been granted, but not acted upon.

It’s not accurate to blame Biden for the industry not ramping up production. Nor is it correct for Biden to totally blame the Russian invasion for soaring gas prices.

North Dakota could benefit from the high oil prices. In 2015 the Legislature lowered the oil tax from 11.5% to 10% with the stipulation it would go to 11% if oil prices hit $90 a barrel for three consecutive months. The trigger price per barrel has been adjusted to $95 for 2022. It could happen during the present situation, though prices are starting to drop.

North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness suggested the next legislative session should change the law, keeping the tax at 10% no matter the price. That would be a mistake. The law was a compromise giving the industry a tax break while assuring the state would do well when the industry was doing well.

At the moment it’s hard for consumers to shed any tears for the industry when they go to the gas pump. Still, it’s important for the public to have an understanding of the market forces driving the oil industry. It would be helpful if our leaders from both parties didn’t imply increased oil production could be easily achieved.

The United States ranks third in oil production behind Russia and Saudi Arabia. Our country still exports more oil than it imports. Our country’s no sloth when it comes to oil, but the marketplace can result in a bumpy ride at times.

