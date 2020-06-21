Tribune editorial: No need to call Legislature into session

While the Tribune editorial board supports and expects transparency in state government, we don’t see a need for a special legislative session at this time.
The North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party has asked for a session to deal with coronavirus funding and the fallout from low oil prices. Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, argued last week that the public needs more input into how coronavirus funds are used. He said decisions shouldn’t be made by the state Emergency Commission and the Legislature’s Budget Section.
The all-Republican Emergency Commission decides how the funds are allocated and the 43-member Budget Section votes yes or no on the decisions. The state received $1.25 billion in federal funding with the distribution of a large portion already approved.
Gov. Doug Burgum, who sits on the Emergency Commission with Secretary of State Al Jaeger and four legislative leaders, said members of both parties have been consulted on the use of the funds.
Mathern said there are 14 legislative districts not represented on either the Emergency Commission or Budget Section, meaning many North Dakotans don’t have a say in the funding. A special session, he said, would provide everyone with input into funding and be more transparent.
A special session won’t happen, at least under the present circumstances. A session can be called by the governor or legislative leaders, and Republicans don’t believe a session is necessary. So Democrats can ask, but they have no way to force a session.
A session would give Democrats a public forum, but they don’t have enough votes to pass their agenda. The best they could hope for would be a squabble between the governor and the Republican majority. The Tribune doesn’t see a session accomplishing anything different than what’s being done at present.
The process needs to be transparent, with the public knowing where funds are going and why funds aren’t used for other purposes. Democrats can serve as watchdogs and voice any concerns they encounter.
As for issues with low oil prices, Republicans argue they can be handled during the regular session beginning in January. The Tribune agrees that the oil price situation doesn’t merit a session at this time. Legislators need to examine the state’s dependence on oil revenue, but that will take more time than a few days at a special session.
The Tribune also doesn’t think it’s wise to call a special session during a pandemic. While the nation and state are in the process of reopening, COVID-19 still poses a threat. The Capitol filled with legislators, staff, regular employees, lobbyists and visitors wouldn’t be a healthy situation.
Procedures may have to be developed for the 2021 legislative session when the outlook for the pandemic becomes clearer. Meeting now seems too early.
The Tribune believes the process for allocating funds has been working. Everyone should insist on transparency: $1.25 billion is a lot of money, and how it’s used needs to be closely monitored.
