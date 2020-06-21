Tribune editorial: No need to call Legislature into session

A session would give Democrats a public forum, but they don’t have enough votes to pass their agenda. The best they could hope for would be a squabble between the governor and the Republican majority. The Tribune doesn’t see a session accomplishing anything different than what’s being done at present.

The process needs to be transparent, with the public knowing where funds are going and why funds aren’t used for other purposes. Democrats can serve as watchdogs and voice any concerns they encounter.

As for issues with low oil prices, Republicans argue they can be handled during the regular session beginning in January. The Tribune agrees that the oil price situation doesn’t merit a session at this time. Legislators need to examine the state’s dependence on oil revenue, but that will take more time than a few days at a special session.

The Tribune also doesn’t think it’s wise to call a special session during a pandemic. While the nation and state are in the process of reopening, COVID-19 still poses a threat. The Capitol filled with legislators, staff, regular employees, lobbyists and visitors wouldn’t be a healthy situation.

Procedures may have to be developed for the 2021 legislative session when the outlook for the pandemic becomes clearer. Meeting now seems too early.

The Tribune believes the process for allocating funds has been working. Everyone should insist on transparency: $1.25 billion is a lot of money, and how it’s used needs to be closely monitored.

