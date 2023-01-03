Tribune editorial: No excuse for open meetings law violation

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Down

The Billings County Commission violated North Dakota’s open meetings law when commissioners held a series of individual meetings regarding a controversial bridge project, Attorney General Drew Wrigley said recently in an opinion. Commissioners held a “series of smaller gatherings” in 2021 in Medora with the county state’s attorney and state Department of Transportation regarding a potential Little Missouri Bridge project. There was no public notice issued for the discussions, which prompted Badlands advocates to request an opinion. The commission told Wrigley there was no intent to circumvent the law. That’s hard to believe. Commissioners and Billings County State’s Attorney Pat Weir should know better. Public meetings regarding the bridge proposal drew strong participation from supporters and opponents. It’s disappointing these discussions were not held in the open. Weir did provide a copy of minutes last week, as directed by Wrigley.

Up

North Dakota’s population is an estimated 779,261 people, a record Gov. Doug Burgum’s office recently announced from the U.S. Census Bureau. The figure, as of July 1, is an increase of 4,313 from 2021 and of 167 from the official 2020 U.S. census. State Data Center Manager Kevin Iverson noted that North Dakota has more births than deaths. North Dakota’s population grew 16% from 2010 to 2020.

Down

The prominence of fentanyl in the Bismarck-Mandan area was evident in drug cases throughout 2022. In late September, Bismarck police found 20,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of more than $900,000 during the search of a home. In another incident, a Washington man was arrested with nearly 4,000 pills when police responded to an overdose call at a Bismarck hotel. A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper encountered Florida travelers on Interstate 94 with 1 ½ pounds of fentanyl and $62,000 in cash, authorities said. A total of 18 people died from overdoses in Bismarck through the end of November, according to Bismarck police, the same number as 2021. The Bismarck Police Department’s budget for 2023 includes two more drug investigators with a goal of targeting bigger dealers to reduce the supply.

Up

New cases of COVID-19 appear to be plummeting in North Dakota, according to state data that measure trends. The Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard reported 552 cases on Friday, half the total reported in early December and the lowest weekly total since late April. The dashboard does not reflect COVID-19 home tests but is intended to reflect the direction of cases and the severity of disease.