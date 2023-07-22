A potential ballot measure would set an age limit of 80 years for North Dakota congressional candidates. If enough signatures are gathered, it could go on the ballot in June or November of 2024.

Jared Hendrix, chairman of the committee behind the effort, also led the successful initiative last year to impose term limits on legislators and the governor. Taken together it appears to be an attempt to limit the field of qualified candidates.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Senate candidates must be 30 and a U.S. citizen for nine years. To run for the House you must be 25 and a citizen for seven years.

It’s uncertain how the proposed measure would stand up to the U.S. Constitution, which doesn’t set maximum age limits.

Hendrix told The Associated Press that the effort is driven by those who “believe in principle that there should be a retirement age for Congress.” The median age for retirement for all Americans is 64, but many choose to work longer. There are some jobs that have a mandatory retirement age.

There are four senators now serving who are over 80: Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., is 90; Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, is 89; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, are both 81. There are 12 members of the Senate who are 75 or older.

Under the proposed measure no one who would turn 81 by the end of their term could be elected or appointed in North Dakota to Congress.

The Tribune Editorial Board believes setting age limits is questionable. People age differently, with some losing mental or physical abilities before they reach retirement years while others remain sharp and active into their 80s.

Some Democrats called for Feinstein to resign from the Senate earlier this year. She had missed time after reportedly battling shingles. Her absence was important because Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate. It’s obvious that Feinstein is frail and she’s announced she won’t seek another term in 2024.

Grassley, McConnell and Sanders appear to be going strong, though McConnell missed some time after a fall. Age was an issue when Grassley ran for reelection in 2022, but he easily won his eighth term. He’s the longest-serving senator in U.S. history.

Iowa voters were acutely aware of his age and that he would be in his mid-90s when his term ends. The Tribune believes voters should decide whether a member of Congress should stay or go. An arbitrary age limit in North Dakota could prevent a healthy candidate from serving.

The state’s present congressional delegation wouldn’t be immediately impacted if the proposed measure gets on the ballot and passes. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer are in their 60s and Rep. Kelly Armstrong is in his 40s. All three are Republicans.

North Dakota has had two senators in their 80s. Sen. Milton Young, a Republican, was 83 when he retired in 1981. Democrat Sen. Quentin Burdick was 84 when he died in office in 1992.

The Tribune agrees that age can be a factor in someone’s ability to perform their duties. However, the age will vary depending on the person.

Voters should be allowed to choose who they want in office regardless of age. The Tribune believes we must put our trust in voters.