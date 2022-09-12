Tribune editorial: New schools buildings show investment in education

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Investing in education -- and our children's future -- is never a bad thing, and residents and officials in the metro area have shown a strong willingness in recent years to do just that. Two new elementary schools in Bismarck have opened and been formally dedicated. Silver Ranch in the northeast part of town and Elk Ridge in the northwest bring the total number of elementaries in the capital city to 18, and represent a public investment of about $36 million. Separately, the Bismarck School Board earlier this year approved a $3 million bid to expand Legacy High School -- a project tentatively to be completed next summer. And in Mandan, construction is underway on a new high school and a new elementary -- projects totaling more than $100 million that voters approved with nearly 80% support.

Down

Passenger counts at North Dakota's commercial airports remain below levels before the coronavirus pandemic. The state Aeronautics Commission cites limited seat capacity and flights -- a nationwide trend. Passenger demand remains high, however, with the average flight in North Dakota 80% full. Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner says airlines continue to struggle to add seats. And he says until that happens, passenger growth won't rebound. Bismarck's boardings in July were more than 23% below the airport's passenger count in July 2019, before the pandemic.

Up

North Dakota is getting a new weapon in the battle against COVID-19 -- nearly 20,000 vaccine booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain of the coronavirus. The new booster doses that were recently approved by federal health officials provide protection against both the original version of the virus and also the newest mutants, particularly BA.5. That subvariant accounts for an estimated 89% of the virus circulating in the state. The goal is to head off yet another winter pandemic spike as the weather cools and people begin spending more time gathered indoors.

Down

It's been a while since Devils Lake flooding dominated the headlines. But fears are mounting about the prospect of significant flooding next spring. The lake, after recent dry years, rose about 3 ½ feet this year following one of the biggest spring runoffs ever. Devils Lake Basin Joint Water Resource Board Manager Jeff Frith says the situation is "eerily similar" to 2009 and 2010, when there was limited water storage capacity in the upper basin heading into winter. He worries that if there is substantial fall and winter precipitation, there could be problems come spring.