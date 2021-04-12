Tribune editorial: New option in hospice care approved for North Dakota

Up

Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill that opens the door to another form of hospice services in North Dakota. Senate Bill 2226 will allow the establishment of residential end-of-life facilities and give the North Dakota Department of Health the responsibility of licensing and oversight of the facilities. The measure was championed by the Rockstad Foundation, which proposes to build a residential end-of-life facility in Bismarck. North Dakota is believed to be among the last states to license such facilities where patients can spend their final days in comfort, surrounded by family and friends, according to the Rockstad Foundation. A campaign to raise $35 million for a future Bismarck facility, known as Gaia Home, will begin this year, with a projected opening date of 2025.