Tribune editorial: New option in hospice care approved for North Dakota

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill that opens the door to another form of hospice services in North Dakota. Senate Bill 2226 will allow the establishment of residential end-of-life facilities and give the North Dakota Department of Health the responsibility of licensing and oversight of the facilities. The measure was championed by the Rockstad Foundation, which proposes to build a residential end-of-life facility in Bismarck. North Dakota is believed to be among the last states to license such facilities where patients can spend their final days in comfort, surrounded by family and friends, according to the Rockstad Foundation. A campaign to raise $35 million for a future Bismarck facility, known as Gaia Home, will begin this year, with a projected opening date of 2025.
Down
Economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic were evident in the most recent report from state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger. Taxable sales and purchases in 2020 totaled $18.6 billion, a 14% decline from the $21.5 billion reported in 2019. Twelve of the 15 major industry sectors reported declines, including mining and oil extraction, which dropped 46%, and arts, entertainment and recreation, which decreased nearly 29%. Rauschenberger said the fourth quarter of 2020 was the highest-reported quarter since the pandemic hit the state, showing the state’s economy is slowly growing.
Up
The North Dakota Legislature last week passed a bill to recognize Juneteenth as a ceremonial holiday. North Dakota is one of three states that does not observe the holiday in some way. The bipartisan bill makes June 19 a state-recognized holiday, but it will not be an official paid holiday for state employees. Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free in 1865. Two sponsors of the bill, Fargo Democrat Tim Mathern and Grand Forks Republican Ray Holmberg, also supported legislation 30 years ago to establish a state holiday recognizing Martin Luther King Jr., The Associated Press reported.
Down
Active cases of COVID-19 exceeded 200 in the Bismarck-Mandan area last week for the first time in two months. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations related to the coronavirus is on the rise again. Thirty-five people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Sunday. That figure was in the teens late last month. The uptick in active cases and hospitalizations should serve as a reminder to continue to use caution this spring.