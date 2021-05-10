Tribune editorial: New lineworker training center a critical facility

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A new training center for Bismarck State College’s lineworker program is a critical project for North Dakota’s energy workforce. Work will begin this summer on the 26,000-square-foot building next to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. It will provide year-round training for lineworkers. At least 80% of lineworkers who work for North Dakota co-ops are trained through the BSC program. It’s an example of a great private-public partnership, with $4 million in funding coming through a grant from the U.S. Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration and a matching $1 million grant coming from North Dakota’s electric co-ops.

Down