Tribune editorial: New lineworker training center a critical facility

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
A new training center for Bismarck State College’s lineworker program is a critical project for North Dakota’s energy workforce. Work will begin this summer on the 26,000-square-foot building next to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. It will provide year-round training for lineworkers. At least 80% of lineworkers who work for North Dakota co-ops are trained through the BSC program. It’s an example of a great private-public partnership, with $4 million in funding coming through a grant from the U.S. Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration and a matching $1 million grant coming from North Dakota’s electric co-ops.
Down
A Facebook post published by the Bismarck Police Department last week was intended to be lighthearted, but it struck a nerve with some. The “Star Wars” meme portrayed police as Stormtroopers, who are the bad guys in the science fiction movie franchise, and they were holding night sticks. Police posted it on May 4, informally celebrated by “Star Wars” fans because “May the Fourth” mimics the famous movie line “May the Force be with you.” Police said it was all in fun, but it prompted dozens of negative and sarcastic comments, and was an unfortunate decision given the national discussion on policing and use of force.
Up
MDU Resources and The Bismarck Tribune named Grant County High senior Laura Muggli Teen of the Year for 2020-21. Muggli is a 4.0 student who is active in several extracurricular activities and sports and enjoys volunteering in her community. She was selected out of 32 outstanding area teens who were recognized during the school year. Muggli plans to attend the University of Mary to study accounting, with the goal of starting her own firm. All of the Teen of the Week students are impressive and ought to be congratulated.
Down
North Dakota has had 806 confirmed wildfires that burned 78,326 acres, according to data released last Tuesday. That is 8 ½ times the number of acres that burned in 2020 and represents an area four times the size of Bismarck. The figures are startling, particularly given how early it is in the season. Fire crews have been successful in minimizing the damage of the wildfires. A recent fire on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation burned an unoccupied home. A fire north of the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park did not destroy any structures.