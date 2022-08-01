Tribune editorial: New COVID vaccine may boost ranking

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A new type of COVID-19 vaccine is available for adults, and it might be more acceptable to vaccine holdouts. Health officials say the Novavax vaccine uses more traditional technology that's been used for decades in other vaccines, including the one for the flu. North Dakota has 7,800 doses. The state also has a lot of residents who are uncomfortable with the previous coronavirus vaccines. North Dakota continues to have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country. Perhaps the new vaccine will help move the state up the rankings.

Down

The fans who became unruly after Kid Rock's concert at the North Dakota State Fair was called off due to severe weather in the region didn't reflect well on North Dakota. The fans who threw cups and bottles on stage and showered law enforcement and security with beer were out of line. It's natural that fans would be disappointed. And some of them raised legitimate questions, such as why carnival rides at the fair weren't stopped because of the weather danger. But unfortunately, it was the disorderly fans who drew national attention.

Up

The federal government has heeded the call of North Dakota ranchers and politicians to revise payment rates for young calves under a program that aims to help ranchers hit by disasters such as the April blizzards in the state. The move means payment rates through the federal Livestock Indemnity Program will more accurately reflect fair value for young beef calves. That's a big deal in several western North Dakota counties that saw widespread cattle losses during the spring snowstorms. North Dakota Stockmen's Association President Jeff Schafer says the disaster program won't bring back "generations of hard work, selection and breeding that were lost," but it will help ranchers recover.

Down

The latest global health threat has arrived in North Dakota. Monkeypox has been confirmed in a man from the eastern part of the state. Monkeypox has emerged in more than 50 countries and 44 U.S. states. Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash. North Dakota's Health Department says the risk in the state remains low. But the monkeypox vaccine is in limited supply in the U.S. North Dakota has received only 65 doses from the federal government.