Tribune editorial: New attempt needed to end spoof calls

Pietrocola said professionals working from home during the pandemic use the service because they don’t want to use personal numbers while calling clients, and spoofing allows them to use their office numbers.

Pietrocola said she has challenged similar laws in other states partially on the grounds that it’s impossible to know where a call originates. A cellphone user can have a 701 prefix and continue using it in another state where spoofing is legal.

Unwanted calls and robocalls are a constant irritant and the top consumer complaint directed to the attorney general's office. And Stenehjem is right, they are used to deceive and steal from people.

Even people who are on guard against these calls can fall prey to them. The attorney general reminds North Dakotans to not answer a call from a number they don’t recognize; to not give personal information to a caller; and to not press a number that a caller says will remove a person from a call list, because it will make matters worse.

Whether Pietrocola can offer advice on an effective law will have to be decided by legislators and the attorney general. She has an obvious self interest in maintaining the ability to make spoof calls. It would make life easier and safer for North Dakotans if some of these calls could be eliminated.

Hopefully, the Legislature can develop a more effective bill.

