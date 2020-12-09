Tribune editorial: New attempt needed to end spoof calls

Good intentions don’t always pass muster. That’s the case with an anti-spoofing law passed unanimously by the 2019 Legislature.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor last month tossed the law, ruling it had “the practical effect of regulating interstate commerce because it is impossible for Plaintiffs to determine whether a call recipient is physically within North Dakota.”
The practice spoofs or tricks a phone recipient into believing a call is coming from a number other than the one from which it originated. North Dakotans have been complaining about spoof calls and robocalls, a different practice that generates massive calls per second.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who didn’t draft the law but supports it, calls the practice deception. He says it’s a way for people to hijack phone numbers. Stenehjem can appeal the ruling or the Legislature can try to rework the law in 2021.
It makes sense for the Legislature to redo the law. It saves on the cost of an appeal and hopefully avoids another court challenge. The CEO of the company that challenged the law has offered to help the state rewrite the law.
State officials should accept the offer from Amanda Pietrocola, CEO of SpoofCard, based in New Jersey. She argues there are legitimate purposes for her spoofing services and that she has 5 million customers.
Pietrocola said professionals working from home during the pandemic use the service because they don’t want to use personal numbers while calling clients, and spoofing allows them to use their office numbers.
Pietrocola said she has challenged similar laws in other states partially on the grounds that it’s impossible to know where a call originates. A cellphone user can have a 701 prefix and continue using it in another state where spoofing is legal.
Unwanted calls and robocalls are a constant irritant and the top consumer complaint directed to the attorney general's office. And Stenehjem is right, they are used to deceive and steal from people.
Even people who are on guard against these calls can fall prey to them. The attorney general reminds North Dakotans to not answer a call from a number they don’t recognize; to not give personal information to a caller; and to not press a number that a caller says will remove a person from a call list, because it will make matters worse.
Whether Pietrocola can offer advice on an effective law will have to be decided by legislators and the attorney general. She has an obvious self interest in maintaining the ability to make spoof calls. It would make life easier and safer for North Dakotans if some of these calls could be eliminated.
Hopefully, the Legislature can develop a more effective bill.
