This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The new Dale Pahlke Arena will be a fitting home for Mandan Rodeo Days, an event that has been held in a temporary location since the 1980s. The $3.1 million facility will provide a dedicated space for the Fourth of July Rodeo, eliminating the need for Mandan Parks & Recreation to set it up and tear it down each year. The new facility also will be the home for the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club, as well as for high school and youth rodeo events. The arena is bound to make Mandan Rodeo Days an even bigger attraction.

Down

Worker safety citations at six Dollar General stores in North Dakota are troubling. Hazards alleged by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration are related to blocked exits, doors and electrical panels, as well as improperly mounted or blocked fire extinguishers, and carts overly stacked with merchandise. The parent company of the stores in Casselton, Garrison, Hillsboro, Killdeer, Minot and Tioga faces total penalties of $2.5 million. The company says it's committed to providing a safe work environment and shopping experience, and it's contesting the OSHA findings. But the allegations in North Dakota aren't the first -- the federal Labor Department has assessed more than $21 million in penalties from 240 inspections at Dollar General locations across the country since 2017.

Up

Schools in many rural North Dakota communities are degrading or dying. But not in Washburn. Voters in the central North Dakota town of 1,300 people last December approved a bond issue for a nearly $8 million upgrade to the public school, and work is now getting underway. The project will add space and renovations to make the facility more modern. Superintendent Penny Veit-Hetletved says it will lead to an "optimal learning environment" for the school's 350 students. Rural students deserve that as much as students in the state's larger cities.

Down

A lack of affordable, quality homes is contributing to the challenge of recruiting workers to North Dakota. The average North Dakota house sales price was $283,000 at the end of 2021, according to data compiled by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency. Median sales prices in the state’s major cities are even higher, reported the North Dakota News Cooperative. The high sales prices plus inflation and high mortgage interest rates are putting home ownership out of reach for some lower- and middle-income families. The supply of homes under $350,000 is not adequate to meet the need, making the market competitive.