Tribune editorial: NDGOP should ditch resolutions committee

Top North Dakota Republican Party officials have disavowed the anti-LGBTQ resolution recently approved by delegates, but it appears that some members plan to continue advocating for the abhorrent language.
A letter signed by 17 members of the resolutions committee, including two state lawmakers, says they “support keeping the Resolution in its current form. We look forward to a discussion next cycle about potential changes.”
The resolution they apparently plan to continue supporting includes language such as “LGBT practices are unhealthy and dangerous, sometimes endangering or shortening life and sometimes infecting society at large.” The language is reminiscent of dehumanizing propaganda of the past. It's the type of language used by totalitarian regimes that have preyed on minorities and people of other faiths.
Although it is unclear who wrote the most offensive language in the resolution, those who signed the letter supporting it include Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, and Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot.
The group seems to think that adding a line stating “The Republican Party of North Dakota does not advocate discrimination borne of hatred for one’s fellow man” somehow makes the rest of it less despicable. It doesn't. It's bigotry at its worst.
The resolution was part of a package of party policy statements approved by Republican party delegates 621-139 in a mail-in vote in April, The Associated Press reported. Delegates could only vote up or down on the 36-page document; they could not vote on individual issues.
Since Forum News Service first reported about the resolutions, several prominent Republicans including Gov. Doug Burgum have denounced the language. The executive committee of the Republican Party, which includes Burgum and state House and Senate majority leaders, voted to oppose the anti-LGBTQ resolution. The NDGOP took the resolutions off the party website and instead made them available upon request.
Supporters of the resolution argue in their letter that there is no “legal mechanism in our rules that would allow us to revert or revise” the language. It seems likely it will come up again in two years.
It's a failure of Republican Party leadership that the language was allowed to go as far as it did. The Republicans need to get rid of that language now and not wait two years to correct their horrible mistake.
The next step the North Dakota Republican Party should take is to abolish its resolutions committee. It’s clear that the current system allows a fringe group to hijack the process and promote views that are held by a minority of members.
Candidates are not expected to follow the resolutions, which are an extension of the party platform. So having them at all seems unnecessary.
Some indicated that delegates who supported the resolutions had not actually read them. If the resolutions are not important enough for delegates to read or discuss, then they should be eliminated altogether.
