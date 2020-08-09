Tribune editorial: NDGOP should ditch resolutions committee

Since Forum News Service first reported about the resolutions, several prominent Republicans including Gov. Doug Burgum have denounced the language. The executive committee of the Republican Party, which includes Burgum and state House and Senate majority leaders, voted to oppose the anti-LGBTQ resolution. The NDGOP took the resolutions off the party website and instead made them available upon request.

Supporters of the resolution argue in their letter that there is no “legal mechanism in our rules that would allow us to revert or revise” the language. It seems likely it will come up again in two years.

It's a failure of Republican Party leadership that the language was allowed to go as far as it did. The Republicans need to get rid of that language now and not wait two years to correct their horrible mistake.

The next step the North Dakota Republican Party should take is to abolish its resolutions committee. It’s clear that the current system allows a fringe group to hijack the process and promote views that are held by a minority of members.

Candidates are not expected to follow the resolutions, which are an extension of the party platform. So having them at all seems unnecessary.

Some indicated that delegates who supported the resolutions had not actually read them. If the resolutions are not important enough for delegates to read or discuss, then they should be eliminated altogether.

