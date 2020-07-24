Tribune editorial: NDGOP promotes disturbing, hateful anti-LGBT language

It appears that many Republicans are distancing themselves from the language. But it’s confusing how such objectionable language could get through the 50-member resolutions committee and gain support from an overwhelming majority of delegates without opposition being raised sooner.

The delegates voted on the resolutions by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. They could only vote up or down on a 36-page document that also includes positions on the Second Amendment, abortion and other issues.

Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, a Republican from Fargo, posted to her Facebook page Thursday that the resolutions represent a vocal minority of the state’s Republican Party. Roers Jones, who said she voted against the resolutions, said they were not mailed to delegates and she thinks most people didn’t know what they were voting on.

John Trandem, first vice chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party state committee, told the Tribune the resolutions were available online and delegates had the opportunity to see what they were voting for.

If the resolutions do not reflect a majority of the Republican Party, then there is something seriously flawed with the process. The party can oppose anti-discrimination bills without including such hateful language.