Tribune editorial: NDGOP promotes disturbing, hateful anti-LGBT language

Resolutions approved by a majority of North Dakota Republican Party delegates contain disturbing language that is hateful toward gay, lesbian and transgender people.
The resolutions, which are an extension of the party’s platform and published on the NDGOP website, include statements such as “LGBT practices are unhealthy and dangerous, sometimes endangering or shortening life and sometimes infecting society at large.”
Gov. Doug Burgum was right to denounce the language as “hurtful and divisive rhetoric” in a statement posted to social media Wednesday after Forum News Service published a story about the resolutions.
“We can respect one another’s freedoms without disrespecting or discriminating against the LGBT members of our state and our party, whom we support,” Burgum wrote.
NDGOP Executive Director Corby Kemmer apologized for the language in a statement.
“The intent of the delegates was to stand up for individual and religious liberties, and, unfortunately, this language falls woefully short of that goal. We regret any offense this may have caused, and we will be reconsidering this resolution at a future meeting to bring it more in line with what delegates were attempting to communicate,” Kemmer said.
Kemmer told The Associated Press the resolutions were approved 621-139 in a mail-in vote in April.
It appears that many Republicans are distancing themselves from the language. But it’s confusing how such objectionable language could get through the 50-member resolutions committee and gain support from an overwhelming majority of delegates without opposition being raised sooner.
The delegates voted on the resolutions by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. They could only vote up or down on a 36-page document that also includes positions on the Second Amendment, abortion and other issues.
Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, a Republican from Fargo, posted to her Facebook page Thursday that the resolutions represent a vocal minority of the state’s Republican Party. Roers Jones, who said she voted against the resolutions, said they were not mailed to delegates and she thinks most people didn’t know what they were voting on.
John Trandem, first vice chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party state committee, told the Tribune the resolutions were available online and delegates had the opportunity to see what they were voting for.
If the resolutions do not reflect a majority of the Republican Party, then there is something seriously flawed with the process. The party can oppose anti-discrimination bills without including such hateful language.
Though Kemmer said the party will reconsider the resolutions, he did not specify when that could occur.
Leaders of the Republican Party should do more than offer apologies. The state committee, of which Burgum is a member, ought to develop a way to promptly reconsider the resolutions.
Otherwise these hateful statements will stand until the resolutions committee meets again in two years. Coming from the party that holds a supermajority in North Dakota, that’s just an embarrassment.
