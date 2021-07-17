Tribune editorial: ND will survive drought, but help needed

Those who have farmed or ranched for any length of time in North Dakota have experienced drought. It’s a harsh time to see crops dry up, watch livestock scratch the ground for bits of grass or see them sold at market.
Even those who don’t live off the land feel the impact of a parched year. In today’s Tribune we begin a series on the drought and how it changes everyone’s lives. Reporter Amy R. Sisk points out in today’s story that it’s difficult to put an economic price tag on a drought.
The agricultural sector is one of the linchpins of the state's economy, and when it dries up, it puts stress on all sectors. In 1988, the state’s farmers lost an estimated $1.1 billion because of a drought, according to a North Dakota State University Extension study.
NDSU estimated the total impact on the economy would have been $3.4 billion including the trickle-down effect on other sectors. Federal aid reduced those losses to about $2.2 billion.
Federal aid will help farmers and ranchers this year just as it has in the past. But it won’t make them whole, as Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring points out. It’s more of a Band-Aid to help producers keep going.
The state’s congressional delegation along with U.S. Department of Agriculture officials have toured the state looking for ways to help. The Risk Management Agency this week announced it would work with crop insurance companies for fair and quicker payments. The agency also allowed producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops on prevented plant acres.
Farmers and ranchers have asked permission to hay or graze Conservation Reserve Program acres before Aug 1. State officials and North Dakota's congressional delegation have been pushing hard for approval. And other forms of assistance could be rolled out in coming weeks, as well.
As noted, this isn’t the first drought for most farmers and ranchers. They have shown the ability to bounce back in the past, as Sisk explains in her story. It isn’t easy, as Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., stressed to the Tribune editorial board last week. When producers are forced to sell their cow-calf pairs because of the lack of feed, they lose years of work on breeding.
While our producers have demonstrated resiliency in the past, and the Tribune is sure they will again, it takes a toll. Experts can estimate the economic losses, but the emotional toll remains hard to judge.
While most producers are expected to survive the drought, some young ranchers and farmers burdened with debt may not. That’s unfortunate for the future of agriculture and the state. Efforts need to be made to save these young producers.
After previous droughts the nation has examined its farming practices. It’s common sense to do so again, especially as concern over climate change ramps up.
North Dakota’s farmers and ranchers deserve to do more than endure. They need to thrive.