Tribune editorial: ND will survive drought, but help needed

Those who have farmed or ranched for any length of time in North Dakota have experienced drought. It’s a harsh time to see crops dry up, watch livestock scratch the ground for bits of grass or see them sold at market.

Even those who don’t live off the land feel the impact of a parched year. In today’s Tribune we begin a series on the drought and how it changes everyone’s lives. Reporter Amy R. Sisk points out in today’s story that it’s difficult to put an economic price tag on a drought.

The agricultural sector is one of the linchpins of the state's economy, and when it dries up, it puts stress on all sectors. In 1988, the state’s farmers lost an estimated $1.1 billion because of a drought, according to a North Dakota State University Extension study.

NDSU estimated the total impact on the economy would have been $3.4 billion including the trickle-down effect on other sectors. Federal aid reduced those losses to about $2.2 billion.

Federal aid will help farmers and ranchers this year just as it has in the past. But it won’t make them whole, as Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring points out. It’s more of a Band-Aid to help producers keep going.